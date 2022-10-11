Best kayak deals: Our pick of the Prime Early Access Sale bargains

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts today and we’ve picked out the best kayak deals to help you bag a kayaking bargain…

New for 2022, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (October 11-12) means that Prime members can get the kind of deals you’d expect on Black Friday, but a month early, and the inaugural sale includes several great kayak deals.

Paddlers can get discounts on everything from cold water wetsuits to kayak paddles. But don’t forget, you have to be a Prime member to get these deals – if you haven’t signed up already, you can take out a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Read on for our pick of the best kayak deals available during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best US kayak deals