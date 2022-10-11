Best kayak deals: Our pick of the Prime Early Access Sale bargains

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts today and we’ve picked out the best kayak deals to help you bag a kayaking bargain…
New for 2022, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (October 11-12) means that Prime members can get the kind of deals you’d expect on Black Friday, but a month early, and the inaugural sale includes several great kayak deals.
Paddlers can get discounts on everything from cold water wetsuits to kayak paddles. But don’t forget, you have to be a Prime member to get these deals – if you haven’t signed up already, you can take out a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
Read on for our pick of the best kayak deals available during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event…
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Best US kayak deals
Abahub kayak paddles
Available in a choice of four sizes, ranging from 86” to 95”, these kayak paddles are made to last with aluminium shafts and fiberglass reinforced polypropylene blades.
Three locking positions mean you can adjust the angle of your paddles to reduce wind resistance, while the bungee leash means there’s no risk of your new paddle being washed out to sea.
This deal is only available on the first day of the Prime Early Access Sale event (October 11), so don’t hang around.
Was: $89.99
Now: $23.79
Flexel 3mm full-length neoprene wetsuit
A full-length wetsuit is a useful investment, particularly if you want to keep kayaking all-year-round. This option from Flexel is available in men’s and women’s versions with sizing ranging from XS to XXXL.
The combination of neoprene and nylon fabrics give this wetsuit a soft and smooth texture, while the 3mm thickness means it’s suitable for water temperatures between 62-68F (16-20C).
Was: $69.90
Now: $33.90
Best UK kayak deal
Sevylor two-person inflatable canoe
A two-person inflatable canoe from one of the best kayak brands out there – this is a Prime Early Access Deal that’s not to be missed (available on October 11 only).
Two paddles and a foot pump are included, so you’ve got everything you need to get started with lake or coastal paddling.
Was: £345.50
Now: £285.99
Prime Early Access Sale – Day 2 kayak deals
Change Moore 100% waterproof kayak cover
Available in five sizes suitable for kayaks measuring between 8’6” and 16′, this kayak cover from Change Moore means you don’t need to store your paddle craft indoors this winter.
The 420D waterproof polyester fabric is dust-proof and UV-proof, and it will stop unwanted creatures from nesting in your kayak.
This deal is only available on October 12, so make sure to check back on the day to get the best price.
Was: $49.99
Now: $32.79