Best bluewater multihulls: ITA 14.99

The ITA 14.99 is a performance cruiser that offers high build quality and plenty of appeal to bluewater cruisers. Toby Hodges and Francois Tregouet find out why

A combination of sharp design from François Perus, whose Yacht Design Collective has worked with brands such as Catana and North Wind on their multihulls, and high build quality brings plenty of appeal to the sporty Italian-built cat the ITA 14.99.

The first example of this bluewater multihull, which sits comfortably in the performance cruiser category, launched three years ago with a light displacement of 10.5 tonnes, thanks to an E-glass epoxy-infused build with carbon strengthening. The yard offers semi-custom construction and full hybrid packages.

ITA Catamarans is a relatively new brand, but the team behind this 14.99 are no strangers to the trade and have experience from many of the major Italian shipyards.

The result is a sleek-looking craft with stylish dreadnought bows and refreshingly low-profile coachroof. Twin helm stations are perched on the aft coaming, which frees up the cockpit for socialising, without compromising the boat’s stability by putting the weight of the helm on the coachroof.

The dreadnought bows are designed to give extra waterline length for speed, while the long, fine underwater profile of the hulls is optimised for comfort through the waves.

The flatter sections aft mean that the ITA 14.99 should easily be able to plane at speed, and the winch-trimmed daggerboards improve performance to windward. High-tech foam sandwich lay-up and the use of carbon fibre in key areas keeps the hulls light and stiff.

ITA 14.99 price

€1.2m

Read our full list of the best bluewater multihulls of all time.

If you enjoyed this….