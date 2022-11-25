Best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals: Save up to 55%

Self confessed Dehumidifier fanatic Fox Morgan hunts down some of the best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals for you. Be quick though, they're telling all their friends about the 55% savings.

I’ve had such fun looking for the best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals. Would it be a bit weird to say I love a dehumidifer? Yes. Ok let’s get down to business then.

Who better than a self confessed dehumidifier fanatic to trawl the internet for find a great Black Friday Dehumidifier deal for you. I have written several reviews on dehumidifiers on our sister site Yachting Monthly and there’s also a buyers guide to dehumidifiers right over here too.

Deals on dehumidifiers are pretty rare and hard to find.

This Black Friday Dehumidifier Deals have been released on the day and we’re constantly looking for something to share with you.

If you own a boat, or a damp wee flat, campervan or anything else with mains power capability, then you REALLY MUST consider getting one of these.

We’re updating these as they come in, so do check back for more deals.

Best Black Friday Dehumidifier deals UK

Blyss 16L Dehumidifier



It’s got 2 speeds and some wheels for rolling it about easily.

It has a 300w power need, which is pretty efficient, all things considered if you can turn your heating down because the air is drier and warmer.

Absolute bargain!

Was: £170

Now: £100 from B&Q View Deal

Argo 10 Litre Dehumidifier with Digital Humidistat and Anti Dust filter

Antibacterial tank stops mould growth in the tank

Has a laundry setting

Option to drain water continuously to a sink or other drain

Anti-Dust Swing Louver

Save £58

Now: £149.99 from Appliances Direct View Deal

Meaco Junior 8 Litre Desiccant Dehumidifier with Laundry Mode 2 years warranty

I have this very dehumidifier on my own boat and it is stupendously good. Am I being over dramatic? Not one bit. this was an absolute game changer for living onboard my 36′ yacht in the British winters.

It has a laundry setting and a humidistat, which basically means it monitors the air and switches itself on to suck water out when needed.

it’s not a massive saving,but this dehumidifer has been on the market for a long time and nothing has come along to better it. Deals are very rare. So take what you can when they turn up.

It also got from us.

Save £25

Now: £174.99 from Appliances Direct View Deal

MeacoDry ABC 10 Litre Dehumidifier with Humidistat and Laundry Mode 2 Year Warranty

WOW, more than 50% off this excellent dehumidifier.

Ultra-Quiet Meaco quietest dehumidifier at just 35dB (that’s about the same as a quiet fridge)

Eliminates Moisture Ideal for damp and condensation

Helps to speed up the drying of laundry

Multiple Features Child lock, Laundry Timer

Compact Design Small and lightweight

Ideal for up to 3-bed houses or boats caravans, motorhomes and campers.

Variable Humidistat with Digital Display

I don’t know about you but I’m feeling like there’s room for another dehumidifier in the family at this price.

Save £180!

Now: £149.99 from Appliances Direct View Deal

