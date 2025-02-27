If you race in a keel boat, regatta or dinghy, chances are you'll be needing an easy to read race timer. I've pulled together some of the best choices on the market for BIG FACE sailing race timers.

The best sailing watches can offer a multitude of functions, from MOB alerts to tidal calculations and large faced race count down timers. And yet still there’s utter simplicity of a waterproof self winding timepiece.

Just as tablets and even smartphones have revolutionised how sailors use multifunction displays and instruments, so the latest smart watch technology has now firmly filtered into sailing. While we’re now familiar with using our watches to give us directions, make calls and send messages, and act as a repeater screen on our wrists ashore, so the latest sailing watches also make navigation, data and comms technology wearable afloat.

You’ll see that Garmin have several entries in our best sailing watches guide and if you’re specifically after a Garmin, we have rounded up the best of those in this guide to the best Garmin watch for yachting sailing and more.

However, the cleverest watch is not always the best watch for sailing. For racing an extremely simple and speedy to operate model may suit better. Price is not always an indicator of functionality either; even some of the least expensive sailing watches, like the Casio we showcase below, can be packed with features.

At the other end of the scale, luxury horology brands – including Rolex, Panerai, and Omega among others – have long been closely associated with sailing, seeing it as the perfect sport to demonstrate their style, waterproof and ruggedised qualities, and accuracy.

In making our selection of the best sailing watches, we’ve chosen those with features specifically suitable for wearing aboard. That doesn’t mean, however, that they float, so be sure to do the clasp up securely and be wary of pulling off jacket sleeves in a hurry and losing your prized timepiece overboard!

Editor’s top choices at a glance

Best Big Screen Countdown Race Sailing Regatta Watches

Gill Stealth Sailing Regatta Race Watch Timer

Ronstan Clear Start Race Timer

Best Race Sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size 65mm

Reasons to buy:Robust design with secure strap | Extra-large | easy to press silicon buttons | Great display

Reasons to avoid: Some consumers report issues with clasp/strap

With wrist, hull, mast or boom mount options, the Swiss-made Ronstan ClearStart Race Timer is aimed squarely at racing sailors.

Made by renowned rigging and hardware company Ronstan, it’s a robust design with a secure elastic strap and substantial ‘bumper’ around the digital display.

The ClearStart Race Timer’s features include extra-large, easy-press silicon buttons, a highlighted start/stop button, oversized 16 mm digits set in a 65mm rotating face and a double line display simultaneously showing the race countdown and time.

In addition, the ClearStart Race Timer offers ‘5-4-1-0’ and Match Racing start sequence programmes, making it a great choice for competitive sailors. Ruggedly constructed and built to last, this sailing watch weighs in at 92 grammes and is water-resistant to 50 metres.

Optimum Time Series 3 sailing watch

One of the most popular sailing watches on the market

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size: 65mm

Reasons to buy: Great price | Highly functional | Easy to read

Reasons to avoid: It’s really big

The popular ‘big yellow’ Optimum Time Series 3 is a lower-priced, yet highly functional racing watch. And it truly is big – far too large for my wrist at a gigantic 65mm (2.56” in) diameter and 16mm (0.62” in) thick. It’s also available in colours other than yellow – including white, blue and pink.

An advantage for racing is that this watch is easy to read at a distance thanks to its huge 16mm digits. A bracket is supplied to fix it to a mast. It also has a sync button if you miss the start gun, and can then run a repeat sequence or race timer for handicap competitions.

Robust, and water resistant to 5 ATM, with a wide elasticated strap.

Optimum Time Series 14 Rechargeable sailing watch

Best racing sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size: 68mm

Reasons to buy: Rechargeable battery | Packed with features | Suitable for mounting

Reasons to avoid: Basic design

Optimum Time’s bold coloured watches are popular among racing sailors from dinghies upwards, and the new rechargeable design makes it more sustainable for anyone who uses theirs frequently.

Featuring a 36mm diameter LCD display mounted within a bright red and black 68mm ABS case, Optimum Time’s Series 14 watch is a substantial device that is equally suited to being mounted on a mast or boom as your wrist, while the digits are large enough to allow crew to see the same timer as the skipper.

Waterproof to 5 ATM (i.e. capable of withstanding a pressure of 5 bar), the sailing watch is packed with useful features and comes complete with a bespoke USB charger clamp for convenient charging.

Timex Intelligent Quartz Yacht Racer watch

Best for Analogue race sailing watch fans

Specifications: Type: Analogue | Size 46mm

Reasons to buy: Striking analogue display | Countdown timers

Reasons to avoid: Larger than average design | Complex to set up | lacks reset button | Expensive

This is a very striking analogue watch, designed to appeal specifically to racing sailors who don’t want a digital display. It features a racing countdown timers (from 5 mins, 3 mins or 1 minute), then after the start the chronometer automatically starts a race timer for up to one hour.

This is a larger than average design, at 46 mm (1.81” in) diameter and 14mm (0.55” in) thick.

However, this watch is complex to set up, as some functions require three buttons to be pressed in sequence. There is also no ‘reset’ button for anyone who misses their start sequence timer.

Ronstan Clearstart RF4055 sailing watch

Best specialist racing sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size: 50mm

Reasons to buy: Multiple start sequence options | Match racing timer | Can sync for early/late start

Reasons to avoid: Larger than average design

This sailing watch is another specialist racing design. Race mode features include multiple start sequence options, match racing timer and the ability to sync for an early or late start.

The Clearstart RF4055 is unusual in that it has a fibreglass case, which is available in striking yellow and red as well as the more subtle black. It has a 50mm (2″) diameter face, which is larger than most watches, with a 13mm (0.5″ in) digital display, and the weight is 74gm (2.61oz), though the buttons have a lower profile than some other race watches making it neater to wear on shore.

Optimum Time Series 12 sailing watch

Best audible racing sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size: 26mm

Reasons to buy: Audible warning features | Many colour choices

Reasons to avoid: No GPS or interconnectivity | Small display is hard to read in hectic moments

Another race timer with countdown time and pre-programmed start and audible warnings. Despite its more smart watch-style appearance, there is no GPS or interconnectivity, but you do get a countdown repeat option, World Sailing 5-4-1-0 start sequence pre-programmed with audible warning signals, and a sync button.

The Optimum Time Series 12 is available in many colours, but has a small 26mm (1.02” in) display, with 10mm (0.34” in) figures, which will make it hard to read in the middle of a hectic race start.

Gill Race Watch Timer

Best racing sailing watch for watersports

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size 44mm

Reasons to buy: Water-resistant to 30 metres | Carbon housing | The sleep feature preserves battery life

Reasons to avoid: Basic design and functions

This striking red and black Race Watch Timer is a sailing-specific watch developed exclusively for watersports apparel company Gill. It’s water-resistant to an impressive 30 metres, with the timepiece unit encased in a reinforced carbon ABS plastic housing with a stainless steel back.

As well as telling the time, the sailing watch’s functions include a countdown with synchro, day, date and alarm. There’s a keyboard lock feature to you don’t accidentally change the settings and an electro-luminescent backlight allows the wearer to check the data day or night.

A neat sleep feature preserves and prolongs battery life in a ruggedly constructed unit designed for durability and years of trouble-free service.

Limit ProXR Countdown sailing watch

Best value racing sailing watch

Specifications: Type: Digital | Size: 50mm

Reasons to buy: Large, clear, easy to read display | Multiple design options | Dual time, stopwatch, countdown and pacer functions

Reasons to avoid: Lacks features/functions of more premium competitors | Chunky

Limit has been producing watches for more than 110 years and specialises in offering a wide variety of styles at great value prices.

For a budget-friendly sailing watch option, the Limit ProXR Countdown comes with a large, clear and easily readable display and is backed by a two-year guarantee.

It also has a dual time display and stopwatch, countdown and pacer functionality. No fewer than five alarms can be set and there’s a night time illumination facility.

Available in a choice of orange/black or blue/black, the looks of this chunky 50 mm case diameter sailing watch certainly belie its low price tag.

FAQ: What makes the best big screen countdown watch for regatta sailing and racing

Large, High-Visibility Display

Opt for a big, high-contrast screen with bold numbers for easy readability in bright sunlight and rough waters.

Backlight or transflective display (like Garmin’s MIP displays) is a plus for night sailing.

Regatta Timer & Start Sequence

Countdown timer with sync function (to adjust if you start late).

Pre-programmed race start sequences (e.g., 5-4-1-0).

Vibration or loud audible alerts to notify you without needing to look.

Countdown timer with sync function (to adjust if you start late).

Pre-programmed race start sequences (e.g., 5-4-1-0).

Vibration or loud audible alerts to notify you without needing to look.

GPS & Navigation

Precise GPS tracking for race positioning.

Features like waypoint marking, tack assist, and speed over ground (SOG) are useful.

Some high-end watches include coastal charts & wind data integration.

Precise GPS tracking for race positioning.

Features like waypoint marking, tack assist, and speed over ground (SOG) are useful.

Some high-end watches include coastal charts & wind data integration.

Water Resistance & Durability

At least 10 ATM (100m) water resistance for ocean sailing.

Shock-resistant and corrosion-resistant materials (marine-grade stainless steel or titanium).

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal for durability.

At least 10 ATM (100m) water resistance for ocean sailing.

Shock-resistant and corrosion-resistant materials (marine-grade stainless steel or titanium).

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal for durability.

Battery Life

Long battery life in GPS mode (for long regattas).

Some models offer solar charging (e.g., Garmin Quatix Solar).

Long battery life in GPS mode (for long regattas).

Some models offer solar charging (e.g., Garmin Quatix Solar).

Long battery life in GPS mode (for long regattas). Some models offer solar charging (e.g., Garmin Quatix Solar). Smart Connectivity & Features

Wireless syncing with sailing apps & onboard instruments (NMEA 2000 compatibility).

Wind, tide, and weather updates for race planning.

Smart notifications (calls, messages, etc.) if needed.

You can read more about other types of sailing watch in my buyers guide to the best sailing watches

