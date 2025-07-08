At just £82 in the UK and $111 in the US this inflatable kayak is a favourite of our kayak tester

Our kayak tester took this inflatable kayak over 2 miles offshore and has got years of use out of it

The Intex Challenger K2 is the company’s mid-range inflatable kayak and the one that our Kayak tester, Drew Maglio has owned and enjoyed for many years. Currently the Kayak is priced at just £82 in the UK Prime Day sales and down to $111.99 in the US Prime Day sales.

Full disclosure, this is about as cheap as we’ve seen this inflatable kayak on offer, but it often appears in these sorts of sales, so if you miss out today, you can probably pick up a similar deal late in the year suring Black Friday.

Like the other models, the Challenger K2 features a fully-inflatable construction, detachable skeg that slides into place, and inflatable seats that are actually very comfortable.

Despite the similar cost, the Challenger K2 has one benefit over its bigger sister, the Explorer: the cargo net is actually surprisingly useful for stowing gear like lifejackets, waterproof cameras, etc. underneath it.

Compared to rigid kayaks, the Challenger K2 is also much easier to handle and carry because it is so light and as it’s an inflatable boat it can also be bent and manipulated easily.

Set up takes all of five minutes, while breakdown takes about ten minutes to clean any sand and squeeze out all of the air – the latter task is greatly sped up by the included proprietary valve for rapid deflation.

Both streamlined and stable, Drew says he has kayaked the Challenger K2 with another paddler up to 2.5 miles to two offshore islands in the Florida Keys on one occasion, so it can certainly promise to take you on an adventure should you wish.

Check out all the best Prime Day Boating Deals 2025