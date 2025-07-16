6 boundary-pushing and innovative superyachts revealed in 2025

We take a look at some of the cutting edge, luxury superyachts which blend innovative designs and bespoke comforts with ambitious performance and sustainable solutions

The world of superyachts is continually pushing boundaries, blending unparalleled luxury with cutting-edge design and impressive performance. As we look ahead, a new fleet of ambitious projects and unveiled designs promises to redefine what’s possible on the water, catering to owners who demand both exquisite comfort and serious sailing capability.

From versatile bluewater cruisers offering bespoke options for shallow-water access, to groundbreaking eco-conscious catamarans and sleek, high-performance sloops designed for ultimate efficiency, these upcoming superyachts showcase a thrilling evolution. They embody the pinnacle of naval architecture and interior design, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury sailing.

Oyster 805

Oyster Yachts proudly unveiled this contemporary new design at its annual private view event in St Katharine Docks, London, in early May, with a model which bridges the yard’s semi-custom speciality with that of the supersailing world.

It describes the 805 as a ‘superyacht-inspired bluewater cruiser’, one which features plenty of custom choices, including the option for a shoal keel which draws just 2.67m (8ft 9in) to allow access to shallow anchorages normally off limits to many big yachts.

The 805 continues the British yard’s long-standing partnership with Lymington-based Humphreys Yacht Design, a collaboration which has already resulted in more than 100 circumnavigations completed by Humphreys designed Oysters.

The new addition to the range sits between Oyster’s 745 and 885 series II, and maintains the style of the modern Oyster fleet, particularly the distinctive vertical seascape hull windows.

Three sets of three of these hull portlights (used for the master and guest cabins and saloon) give the 805 a strong identity, and judging from the renders alone, the resultant views all those large panes of glass provide look to be nothing short of spectacular.

There are plenty of comfort choices, including day bed and day bar options in the saloon. The layout includes four en-suite guest cabins and an option for a home office, a library/snug or even a compact gym.

There is also plenty of relaxation space on deck too, including a new day bed design in the cockpit, while the foredeck tender well can convert into sunken seating. An optional fixed ‘Starlight Bimini’ provides sun protection for the centre cockpit, an area which should suit al-fresco dining, while the huge bathing platform features twin stairwells.

The first hull is expected to be ready in 2027.

Oyster 805 specifications

LOA: 25.28m / 82ft 9in

LWL: 22.71m / 74ft 9in

Beam: 6.35m / 20ft 10in

Displacement: 64,700kg / 142,639lb

Builder: oysteryachts.com

Southern Wind SW123

Southern Wind has revealed plans for its largest yacht yet, which is already in build at its Cape Town facility. Farr is responsible for the naval architecture of the SW123, creating a design to deliver fast beating in low-wind Mediterranean conditions as well as good offshore stability.

A comparatively light displacement of 105 tonnes and narrow hull shape (albeit with volume in the forward sections), together with low wetted surface area and high righting moment, should all help ensure it is rapid under sail. Indeed, a glance at the projected polars confirm this spirited performance potential, including 8.4 knots upwind in just 6 knots true and over 14 knots reaching in 12 knots wind. “So when everyone else is at anchor you can sail past at over 8 knots!” quips CCO Andrea Micheli.

There are many options, in line with Southern Wind’s ‘Smart Custom’ concept. Owners can define their own coachroof profile, for example, depending on how much space they want in the raised saloon, and choose a transom configuration.

Article continues below…

The first yacht features the sleekly curved GT style. Nauta has given this an elegant, uncluttered look. The large cockpit is sunken into the deck, which helps afford some protection to the forward end of the guest zone, but otherwise the surface is flush from bow to stern.

It’s the same story for the interior, which is a very similar plan to the SW108 (see page 76 for full feature). The standard layout puts the owner’s cabin right forward with two guest cabins amidships and one fore, but anything is possible within the bulkhead positioning.

“We offer a couple of mood boards, but then act like the elephant, with small mouth and big ears,” adds Micheli on the yard’s philosophy.

The launch of hull number one is projected for spring 2027.

Southern Wind SW123 specifications

LOA: 37.46m / 122ft 10in

Beam: 8.18m / 26ft 10in

Draught: 3.8m / 12ft 6in to 5.9m / 19ft 4in

Sail area: 740m2 / 7,965ft2

Builder: sws-yachts.com

Maverick

Dixon Yacht Design’s latest radical sailing concept is a twin-masted Dynarig yacht capable of operating without burning fossil fuels. The 60m design has a long, low-slung coachroof with inverted windows that give it the looks of a go-anywhere explorer yacht.

Maverick is a collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects, which has optimised the hybrid electric propulsion. The boat is a technical marvel, with the ability to motor silently without generators at 8 knots for up to seven hours.

At sailing speeds above 12 knots, Maverick can regenerate enough power to run hotel systems and start recharging the battery, creating the prospect of oceanic passages without burning any fuel. Build is suggested to be in partially recycled aluminium alloy.

As with any yacht of this size, the interior is a matter of the owner’s taste.

Maverick specifications

LOA: 59.50m / 195ft

Beam: 11.00m / 36ft

Draught: 4.00m / 13ft to 6.25m / 20ft 6in

Builder: dixonyachtdesign.com

Sunreef 35 Eco

Polish catamaran builder Sunreef has announced the sale of its first 35m Eco sailing yacht. Built in composite at the brand’s new Ras al-Khaimah yard in the United Arab Emirates, the boat is part of the Sunreef’s recently announced superyacht range.

Key details are still under wraps, so the performance of the yacht is unclear, but Sunreefs are really all about the living space. This first owner has opted for four guest cabins below and a huge master cabin at the front of the superstructure on the main deck. Here, it benefits from the full 14.70m beam with space for a super kingsized bed and a his ‘n’ hers bathroom complete with bath tub.

Lots of glazing makes the interior bright, while the owner’s cabin has its own access to the foredeck lounge.

Outdoor space is also impressive, with a 100m2 flybridge, complete with plunge pool and bar, plus a huge ‘ocean lounge’ with fold-down bulwarks aft.

Like many Sunreefs, the yacht is studded with solar panels to charge a huge lithium battery bank. Together with twin regenerating electric drives, this gives the yacht silent operation and potentially unlimited range in favourable conditions.

Sunreef 35 Eco specifications

LOA: 35.00m / 114ft 10in

Beam: 14.70m / 48ft 2in

Draught: unknown

Builder: sunreef-superyachts.com

Baltic 33m cat

This is a multihull first for Baltic Yachts and a rare sailing catamaran that breaks the 100ft barrier – in recent years, this has been the almost exclusive preserve of Sunreef. Design for this bluewater ‘explorer’ yacht is by Berret-Racoupeau, who has drawn a fairly conventional-looking shape with a low-profile flybridge and a full-beam bathing platform.

Hull moulding is currently underway with advanced lay-up in carbon Corecell.

The renderings show twin furling headsails and a bowsprit with an integrated roller at the tip designed for flying big loose-luffed downwind or reaching sails. All sail controls are brought back to the twin helm stations on the flybridge.

Other notable features include pivoting centreboards that swing up to slash the draught to just 1.70m so the boat can explore shallow waters. Noise levels will be very low in guest areas and Baltic also says the boat will operate with a low environmental footprint – she will be fitted with regenerative hybrid propulsion systems, and power consumption at anchor will be very low.

Interior design is by Jamie Bush who has gone for modern styling, wrapped in a classic palette of warm woods, crisp whites with ‘pops’ of sporty colour. “She’ll be very much an explorer yacht with exceptionally high levels of comfort, beauty and reliability, as well as some groundbreaking developments in efficiency,” predicts Baltic Yachts sales director Kenneth Nyfelt.

Baltic 33m cat specifications

LOA: 32.90m / 107ft 11in

Beam: 13.00m / 42ft 7in

Draught: 1.70m / 5ft 5in to 5.00m / 16ft 5in

Builder: balticyachts.fi

53m Panamax sloop

No stranger to the superyacht world, Dixon Design regularly produces sailing concepts – often with two masts or even Dynarigs (see previous page). But the latest is for an achingly sleek 53m aluminium sloop designed with a towering 61m carbon mast that will just squeeze under the Bridge of the Americas.

She can carry an estimated 1,250m2 of upwind sail, including a giant square-top main, for plenty of power and running backstays. Set against that is a lifting keel system that gives up to 6.75m of draught.

Key features include an elongated coachroof and a sizable aft deck for storing a ‘decent’ tender. There are also fold-down bulwarks to enlarge the relaxing area and under-deck stowage for jetskis.

The massively glazed deck saloon is filled with natural light, and provides dining for up to 10, plus sofas, a TV area and a bar.

Guest cabins are all in the aft section of the boat, with four double/twin berths all ensuite. The owner’s suite runs the full beam of the boat, and includes a dressing room and direct access to the aft deck through the bathroom.

The coachroof is set with 80m2 of solar panels for 20kW of power to keep the hotel systems running without firing up the generator. The boat is also equipped with a regenerating prop system from Hundested which could make it entirely energy autonomous for an extended cruise. However, Dixon says the design has been optimised for charter use.

53m Panamax sloop specifications

LOA: 53.00m / 173ft 10in

Beam: 11.00m / 36ft 0in

Draught: 4.50m / 14ft 7in to 6.75m / 22ft 2in

Sail area: 1,250m2 / 13,455ft2

Builder: dixonyachtdesign.com

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.