6 best sun protection and comfort kit for sailors

Toby Hodges takes a look at some of the best sun protection kit on the market for sailors from hammocks and fans to sunscreens and hats

Year-round exposure to the sun and the double-hit of rays reflecting off the water means that sailors have a high risk of skin damage, making sun protection key onboard.

Liveaboards and those who regularly cruise in the tropics will know the value, indeed necessity of fitting quality biminis and awnings, as well the requirement for ventilation below decks.

For those of us who are more sun-deprived and crave some vitamin D, or for when fitting biminis for a short summer season is less practical, then protecting yourself and each crewmember individually from the damaging effects of UV is invaluable. The radiation emitted by the sun is an invisible killer, which can pass through clothing and is responsible for 90% of melanoma skin cancers.

LifeJacket, a British sun protection brand (see below), recently partnered with SkinVision, to help encourage people to routinely check for skin cancer by offering its customers free, instant and unlimited skin checks for seven days.

The app uses artificial intelligence to compare a user’s skin spots and moles with millions of images of known skin cancers to provide a risk score. Over 1.3million people have used the app worldwide already and LifeJacket says 92,000 incidences of skin cancers have been found as a result.

Red Original Quick Dry Microfibre Changing Robe

Dryrobes are the latest thing in beach chic it seems and have fast become a fashion accessory. But they remain practical for those who want to get in and out of the sea frequently. During the long summer evenings in particular you may want to stay in the water as long as possible and a cosy dryrobe could help you dry, change and warm up quickly. This has a breathable, waterproof outer shell, adjustable long sleeves and a valuables chest pocket. £145.

If space and drying are an issue, the Quick Dry Changing Robe might be more suitable – made from absorbent and antibacterial microfibre towel material, it packs into a stash bag and is a third of the price of the dryrobe above.

Florence Marine X UPF

John John Florence, the world’s top surfer and a pretty handy sailor, has developed a new line of apparel badged Florence Marine X. At its heart are products designed for longevity and sourced and made sustainably using almost exclusively recycled materials.

Shunning the fast fashion route, its model is “one built on adherence to quality, performance and a responsibility to look after the places we explore,” says Florence.

These UPF shirts caught our eye in particular. An increasing number of sailors in the tropics and shorthanded sailors wear hooded garments and full skin coverings. These are made with 100% recycled polyester yet offer UPF 50+ protection and contain breathable and anti-bacterial panels.

The built-in hood and gaiter should prove a blessing for those who feel the rays scorching the back of their necks during long days afloat.

Also available as tee-shirts or long-sleeve Ts without the hood, or hooded rash vests.

LifeJacket Sunscreen

British brand LifeJacket Skin Protection stresses that men often aren’t as good at protecting and checking their skin as women and are twice as likely to die of skin cancer.

Its mission is to prevent skin cancer in men. It offers a range of moisturisers and suncreams available individually or in different packs with high (30) or very high (50) levels of SPF that are non greasy, water resistant and reef safe.

It also makes a range of UPF 50+ clothing including tee-shirts and long sleeve shirts and a wide brim sun hat with elasticated cord.

Rheos floating sunglasses

The crow’s feet wrinkles I can take. The long term damage to my eyes from glare and UV on the water I find increasingly concerning. So finding and wearing suitable polarising sunglasses which offer full UV protection is essential. Other than my trusty SunGods, the lenses of which can be replaced (and I have found need to be as the lens coating can delaminate in saltwater), the three types of shades I have worn most recently are from Bolle, Oakley and Rheos.

Rheos offers durable, affordable shades for men, women, and children that are made with super light frames to ensure they float. Their hydrophobic lenses are 100% UV protective. The company was founded by a husband-and-wife team from Charleston, S.C, and all models use signature Nylon Optics, to offer enhanced clarity and impact resistance.

I have been trying its Palmetto model in Gunmetal/Marine ($55) and have found the lenses to be wonderfully clear afloat, blocking out harsh reflections and helping to identify what’s below the surface. However, I have found the arms stretch out a little, so they don’t stay put so easily on the top of the head.

Rheos has partnered with clothing brand Southern Tide, to launch a new line of sunglasses for the summer including this Edisto range ($78).

MeacoFan 260

I enjoy the heat of summer, but need it cool at night or in my office to work. This neat unit arrived on the cusp of a heatwave last year and proved invaluable on land and afloat. My shed office only has one set of doors, no opening windows, so ventilation is an issue. Equally, our boat only has a small overhead hatch above the main berth.

This MeacoFan is compact and lightweight at just 490g, so ideal for taking between the two. It is also blissfully quiet – without the loathsome rattle of many cabin fans – which means you can leave it running through the night or while working or without it driving you to distraction.

The base incorporates non-slip grip and a low light nightlight. The Meaco is charged via a standard USB Micro C port and has four fan speeds, with the lowest speed providing up to 14 hours use on one charge. I used it for weeks on end at night and praised the gentle breeze it wafted over my face as it regularly sent me to sleep.

Yellow leaf hammock

A hammock is surely the definition of relaxation. And as yachts have plenty of standing rigging to hang one off, keeping an easily stowable quality hammock aboard can make for an instant stress reliever.

Each Yellow Leaf hammock is handwoven by the craftswomen of the Mlabri Tribe – “the people of the yellow leaves” – in the hills of Northern Thailand. So you can relax knowing you are helping to harness their skills and artistry and create job opportunities in an area of poverty. Made from weathersafe materials.

