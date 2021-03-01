Want to work for Yachting World?

A rare opportunity has arisen to join the Yachting World ranks. Find out how you could become part of the World's best known sailing magazine.
Yachting World is the world’s best known sailing magazine. Today, we produce 12 issues of Yachting World, three issues of Supersail World, and three Multihull special issues in print each year. Meanwhile online Yachtingworld.com is the world’s top-ranking (non-forum) sailing website, and our YouTube channel has been viewed over 40 million times.
We are looking for a talented all-rounder to join our small and committed team on this iconic brand.
You will be a skilled and driven print and digital journalist who understands the Yachting World audience and can write knowledgeably about sailing. You will know how to create quality content and will be writing news, reviews, features and more for Yachting World magazine and yachtingworld.com.
You will be responsible for creating and commissioning targeted content for both print and digital outlets, and the maintenance and optimisation of online content. You can write accurately and compellingly about adventurous cruising, racing and events, comprehensive buying guides, product reviews and yachting news. You must also have good awareness of how images and content work together in print layout, and will work closely with our subbing and production teams. You will understand how video can support our online content, basic video production/editing skills would be a bonus.
The Staff Writer position requires fantastic organisational and time-management skills. You will be a self-starter, and able to work within a small team, as well as to adapt quickly while working in a fast paced and ambitious environment.
Key role responsibilities
- Managing and writing content for both print and online, and supporting the existing team to develop the Yachting World brand
- Writing news, feature articles, product reviews and comparisons, how-to practical content and buying guides.
- Managing multiple audience strategies, including SEO and social channels
- Working with our digital team to explore new opportunities for content initiatives, based on keyword research and e-commerce opportunities.
- Liaising with other teams in the business, such as advertising and audience development.
Requirements
What do I need to succeed?
- Proven ability to write high quality engaging content
- Has actively participated in sailing and has a good understanding and knowledge of the Yachting World audience and market
- Familiarity with editorial SEO & Google Analytics
- Ability to work quickly and accurately
- Knowledge and experience of content management systems
- Ability to work as part of a wider team
- Excellent communication skills
Benefits
What will I get in return?
As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:
- Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)
- A share in our success- every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year
- Free digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines
- Discounted gym membership and onsite health & wellbeing (yoga at lunch anyone?!)
- Huge opportunities to learn and develop whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues
If you think you’d be a good fit for Yachting World, please apply here.