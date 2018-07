Next month

Yachting World Performance

Our quarterly 16-page special reports from the SB3 Worlds, rules expert John Doerr looks at luffing rights and analyses the new racing rules

Tri for a feature

We hope to sail on the world’s biggest racing trimaran, the 131 ft Banque Populaire. Fingers crossed we’ll have a full report

Checking out Columbia

Clark Beek is caught up with rebels while cruising Columbia.