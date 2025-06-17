Saffier SL46 review: A true turn-key performance yacht

With the new Saffier SL46, Saffier is bringing a higher level of quality and easy sailing – so is this the new name in the luxury performance game?

Conjure an image of a contemporary performance monohull, and it’ll likely be a Swan, Grand Soleil, X-Yacht or something similar (the original Solaris 50 from 2015 springs to my mind). These all hail from pedigree yards, which specialise in cruising or cruiser-racer yachts. And their latest iterations are polished reworkings of that well-established theme and layout, often with a liberal sprinkling of Italian cosmetics.

However, 2025 brings a hot new face, a brash-looking design that could steal the show – and did just that at its Düsseldorf premiere in January. This yacht is from a daysailer specialist that wants to bring some of its easy short-handed methodology to this luxury fast cruising arena.

We put this theory to the test sailing the new Saffier SL46 from Saffier’s home town of Ijmuiden to examine how virtually all operations are – or can be – controlled solo from the helm. Saffier has integrated many clever ideas to enable this mix of elegant comfort and ease (including a surprise favourite feature, which I’ll come to later). It’s also clear the yard wanted to bring its premium build quality to the fore.

Such a venture sparks questions about moving into a much larger and more competitive sphere when it has established a niche and cornered the worldwide market in daysailers. And why this shape, weight and (formidable) price? Thankfully, we had the day to find out the answers! To be given the time, resources, sail inventory and even sublime sailing conditions to really appreciate and get under the vinylester skin of such a yacht is rare.

You’ve been Tangoed

The Saffier SL46 is clearly a statement yacht. You only topcoat a new yacht in Awl Grip metallic orange if you want it to stand out. It’s in your face, deliberately anti-white. Even approaching it in a Dutch marina in March, I instantly envisaged it turning heads with envy and appreciation in many a luxe Med port. And the first few Saffier SL46s ordered are all ‘Med’ versions, which means an open transom cockpit with sliding helm seats that convert to sunloungers. A more conservative ‘North European’ option is offered with closed transom and dinghy garage.

I quickly came to appreciate how well the Saffier SL46 is geared up to make it manageable, principally by using systems found more on larger yachts. These facilitate short-handed performance sailing, as well as docking and setting sails in the most fuss-free manner. Yes, it has a tonne (literally) of costly equipment to help it achieve that, but the majority of these are reliable systems.

The owner of this first example to launch chose numerous optional extras too. Bow and stern thrusters may seem overkill on a 46ft single-rudder yacht until, as we discovered, you need to dock between tight piles or finger berths with a 20-knot cross wind.

Similarly, an in-boom furler is a more typical choice on big yachts, yet the optional Mainfurl simplifies mainsail handling, and meant we repeatedly sailed out of the harbour while most crews would still be unzipping a stackpack and fighting a flapping sail.

In practice, then, sailing the Saffier SL46 is simply an index finger workout. Main halyard up, brrrr, while furler unwinds, brrrr. Mainsheet trim, brrrr. Jib furler unwind, brrrr, jib sheet trimmed-on, brrrr. And in almost as much time as it’s taken to read that, we’re on the wind. Any power consumption concerns are allayed by 600Ah of lithium battery power (another €25,000 extra), together with a grunty diesel engine for recharging when away from the dock for longer periods.

The result is that we are straight into action. In the 15 knots of puffy breeze inside the breakwater, we’re up to 8.5 knots almost instantly, then reaching off out to sea at over 9 knots, with a dual sheet ease, brrrr. I’m sailing with Saffier founder Dennis Hennevanger, who demonstrates how easy it is to sail solo: unleashing, trimming then furling and gybing the Code 0, while I observe and film. The optional powered Code furler on the end of the carbon sprit helps makes this an impressively speedy procedure.

This ease with which you can get out of harbour and sailing solo is something Dennis clearly champions: “I haven’t seen that in this length – it’s a totally different way of thinking… It’s really an XXXL daysailer which you can go on for three weeks!”

A captive mainsheet is another big-boat system, but one Saffier considered crucial enough to persuade Harken to design a smaller version to its existing range. Again, it’s a €20,000 option, but the result provides instant trim control of the large mainsail from either wheel and keeps the deck layout neat. However, caution is required around that single point sheet zone, especially when there is any slack in the sheet during a tack or gybe.

Some may question if only having two winches is impractical, but Saffier has offered Harken reversible winches on its range for years and believes in the tech. While an additional cost, they provide instant trim from either pedestal and safe easing of loaded sheets and make for an intuitive system.

With that, I give the remote buttons a nudge as we climb up into the puffy offshore breeze, then another little tickle of trim and we’re averaging 7-7.5 knots upwind at 25° in the Force 4 gusting 5.

Plane sailing

We then enjoy much of the rest of the morning under Code 0, with speeds between 9 knots and the early 10s while reaching, at an average of 80-90° to the true wind. The helm feels solid, with generous weather helm. You can feel this is a 12-tonne loaded boat – it doesn’t want to let loose and rip, it’s more steady, purposeful.

During some lovely long kite runs that afternoon with the large orange A2 gennaker, we consistently clock double figures in 18–21 knots breeze (wind may be over-reading a little). Saffier says the 46 can plane with over 18 knots true wind, and I note the hull releases once we hit over 10.8 knots of boat speed during a couple of the stronger gusts. However, it feels a little heavy to me, considering its shape and style – it’s stable and powerful but arguably lacks that sportiness I have enjoyed in many of Saffier’s daysailers.

Hennevanger thinks the shoal keel makes a big difference. The 2.7m race cast iron option has a T-bulb that is nearly a tonne lighter, so should boost performance. Dennis, a former pro windsurfer and competitive racing sailor, and his brother Dean, who heads up design and engineering, inherently know how to make craft move fast, so it will be interesting to see if they add some spice to future builds.

The Saffier SL46’s keel is fixed to a galvanised steel grid, which absorbs the rig loads, a technique inspired by X-Yachts. Step below decks while under sail and it’s impressively quiet, with no noise or movement from furniture or bulkheads.

For those not on the helm, the prime spot is lazing in the leeward quarter, feet outstretched. The sliding helm seats, which link up to the aft quarter seats, work particularly well, providing proper chaise-style seats when aft. A crucial quality of the Saffier’s design is the amount of lounging deck space, particularly aft where max beam is carried (4.5m).

When we ship an additional crewmember aboard for spinnaker handling, he helps demonstrate the cockpit comfort too. The aft-facing section of the benches each side of the companionway is deep enough to give good protection from the wind, particularly if the optional windscreen is taken.

The generous cockpit (in size and comfort) includes a large fixed table on the aft end of which a huge MFD display makes it easy to see the plotter or sailing numbers from either pedestal.

The deck layout is conceived meticulously to keep it workable and tidy, down to Saffier’s trademark cupholders in the mouldings. The aft end of the benches contain tailing lockers, the cushions hinged for easy access, while deep quarter lockers include organisers to attach your dock lines or fenders to, keeping them ready to use rather than tangled in the bilges.

When you’re averaging 10 knots under kite, and all aboard are relaxed and comfortable, you quickly find yourself a long way offshore. This makes for an extended final beat home, a heeled-on-rails experience which proves this is a yacht that can be as rewarding to sail uphill. Average speeds remain steady at 7-7.5 knots, but the Saffier SL46 feels more in a groove now and lighter with the main eased more. It’s premium performance cruising.

A class above

The interior 0of the Saffier SL46 is all elegance, featuring light oak veneers, and white and cream upholstery contrasting with black detailing. It’s plush.

From the thick-ply mattresses and cushions, quality lighting with indirect and progressive control, to the robustly engineered latches and soft-closing mechanisms, it’s a top drawer fitout.

For a yacht with so much deck space, the Saffier is also comparatively roomy, with plenty of (Dutch-friendly) headroom right up to the forward berth and wide, tall doorways. The double aft cabins offer enough space and stowage for a few days aboard, while the third cabin can be swapped for a utility space.

The heads compartment is light and airy with the toilet at a practical angle and there’s a separate shower compartment. The forward cabin, meanwhile, is really smart, including leather-topped sculpted out sections each side to help you gently ascend the high peninsula berth. Deep drawers below the berth, plus a tall hanging locker provide ample stowage.

An aft-facing desk/vanity area works well here, helping open out this master cabin rather than squeezing in a second toilet (an option). Instead, a washbasin area allows ablutions without needing to leave the cabin, though it has the same silly, shallow sink as the aft heads.

The saloon is spacious and comfortable, featuring a large table with extensions housed in dedicated stowage spaces aft. A small desk adjoins the aft end of the sofa berth, with MFD sunk into a raised panel. Equally, the galley is of a good size, including the stowage and usable refrigeration space.

More practical solutions include the machinery tunnel between the aft cabins. Saffier wanted to ensure parts that may need servicing are accessible, so this has a hatch above for engineer access and headroom, while the bright engine room has easily accessible filters.

Some improvements could perhaps be made, such as the 90° veneer joins and fiddles for the table and work surfaces, however finish quality is, in general, superb.

So what’s my surprise favourite feature? An integrated vacuum cleaner! Simply plug the extendable hose into the dedicated socket and it reaches all parts of the interior. Now that’s real luxury!

Family affair

It is no coincidence that this first Saffier SL46 is proudly orange. It flies the flag for Dutch quality. And it shows how far the yard has come, how much it has grown, in scale, quality and confidence (consider the design inside and out is all done in-house).

This family-run yard scaled up from building fishing boats in the early 1990s. After outgrowing its original Ijmuiden facility it bought a neighbouring one (9,000m2), where its 80 staff now builds 150-160 yachts a year. This also provides the simple answer as to why move up to such a larger size yacht – because it now can.

I visited the yard while the 46 was in mock-up stage in 2023, and again before our March sail, which gives me the conviction to say that Saffier is a leading example of how to build production yachts in 2025. Its yard is as efficient as any I’ve seen to ensure a top product.

A million euro boat

When we previewed the Saffier SL46 a year ago (June 2024), it was listed as starting at €580,000, which was already notably more than other performance yachts of this size in that issue.

The 2025 starting price of €950,000 for the Saffier SL46 is therefore a formidable increase. Hennevanger explains he wanted to offer a ready-to-sail luxury yacht that avoids excessive costly options. The standard spec includes Estec decks, Epex laminate sails, a carbon bowsprit, rod rigging, B&G instruments, electric toilet etc.

However, it’s still a (vacuum-infused) GRP boat, and the test boat has around €300,000 of extras. Those considering spending such sums on a 45-footer will need to do their comparative research, and consider if it’s worth more than, say, an Xc47 – or nearly three Pogo 44s.

Saffier SL46 specifications

LOA: 13.75m / 45ft 1in

LWL: 12.54m / 41ft 2in

Beam (Max): 4.45m / 14ft 7in

Draught: 2.20 or 2.70m / 7ft 3in or 8ft 10in

Displacement (lightship): 10,900kg / 24,030lb

Ballast: 3,200kg / 7,055lb

Sail area (100% foretriangle): 124.9m2 / 1,344ft2

Berths: 6

Engine: 57hp Yanmar saildrive

Water: 400lt / 88gal

Fuel: 220lt / 48gal

Sail area/disp ratio: 25.8

Disp/LWL ratio: 154

Price as tested: Approx €1.3m

Builder: saffieryachts.com

