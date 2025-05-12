Wild Moose Caribou Tote Bag Review

What’s the best bag for wild swimming? Outdoor swimming specialist Rowan Clarke tests the Caribou Tote Bag from Wild Moose. Here’s how she got on.

Wild Moose Caribou Tote Bag

Best weatherproof tote bag for wild swimming

Specifications

Fully waterproof

40L capacity

Made from recycled600D Oxford fabric with TPU lamination and heat-welded seams

Roll-top

Separate 5L, recycled, ripstop dry bag

Splash-proof zip pocket on the front for small items

Pop-out pockets to compartmentalise the interior for easy rummaging

Thermally lined pocket

Comfy shoulder strap with padding or grab handles

Firm base

This fun tote bag is highly practical for outdoor swimming. It has loads of space for your kit, it’s waterproof – it even has an insulated pocket for your hot water bottle.

Keeping your warm clothes dry is one of the most important requirements of a kit bag. The Caribou is tough and waterproof, so you could stand it in a puddle, and the contents would stay dry. It also has a sealable roll top. It comes with a handy dry bag so you can keep your wet stuff separate inside.

We love the solid structure – there’s no chance of it falling over. And the bright colour means we can keep an eye on it from the water.

The bag is big enough for all your kit – even your changing robe. But, despite having interior compartments, we did find ourselves having to rummage for stuff at the bottom. That said, the aperture is big enough to make this easy.

You couldn’t carry a full tote for a long walk, but it is comfortable to carry. It’s a fantastic bag for cold water swimmers.