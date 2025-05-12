Sumarpro Nova Women’s Sleeveless Eco Open Water Swimming Wetsuit Review

For freer arms when swimming open water front crawl, outdoor swimming expert Rowan Clarke tried a sleeveless swimming wetsuit. Here’s how she got on.

Sumarpro Nova Women’s Sleeveless Eco Open Water Swimming Wetsuit

Best sleeveless performance swimming wetsuit

Specifications

Yamamoto SCS neoprene

Low modular tech

Hypoallergenic materials

Stable Trinity Support System

Quick-release ankle panels

Ergonomic-designed collar

2-year warranty

A sleeveless wetsuit or ‘longjane’ is a great option for front crawl swimmers. You get the warmth in your torso, lift in your legs and full movement in your shoulders.

Sumarpro designs its wetsuits with racing in mind. The Yamamoto neoprene feels super-soft. The neck is high to reduce chafe, although one tester found it a little tight. Sumarpro also uses something they call ‘Low Modulus Tech’ to help make your stroke more efficient and it felt really good to swim in.

We like the fit and cut of this wetsuit, and we love having our shoulders free. It doesn’t come in larger sizes, but with 5mm neoprene on the legs for extra buoyancy, it’s just as well – this wetsuit is best suited to lean triathletes who want a racing advantage.

