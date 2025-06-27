Spinlock Explorer 2L Waterproof Bum Bag 

I’ve been using the Spinlock Waterproof Bum Bag daily now for a few months, back and forth from the mooring, by dinghy, by RIB, rain or shine, and I’ve got to say, it’s firmly earned its place around my waist. Though, like most bits of gear, it’s not without its quirks.

Specifications

Waterproof Rating: IPX7

Material: Durable PU-coated fabric

Closure: Heavy-duty waterproof zip

Features: Internal mesh pocket, adjustable waist strap

Dimensions: Approx. 21 x 14 x 7 cm

Capacity: 2 litres / Just enough for phone, keys, snacks, and odds and ends

Let’s start with the good stuff: it’s absolutely waterproof. My phone, keys, and assorted small essentials have survived countless salty splashes, sideways rain without so much as a damp patch. That stiff waterproof zip is the real hero here, although it does feel like I’m trying to zip up a drysuit in a hurry every time I go for my keys or phone.

The bag itself is robust as anything, clearly built to last, and frankly, that’s exactly what you want when you’re dragging yourself in and out of boats all day. But the material, while admirably tough, isn’t the softest. I do find myself wishing it were a bit more pliable. As it stands, it holds its shape rather too well, to the point that it traps air. And when I bend over to tie up or lean over to climb into my dinghy, it hisses like an offended cat as the air squeezes out.

Inside, there’s a small mesh pocket that should be useful for keeping fiddly items separate. In practice, I’ve struggled to fit much into it. It feels a bit like someone ticked a box marked “organisation feature” without fully testing it with real-world hands or real-world kit.

Still, it wears well. The waist strap is comfy and the buckle is nice and chunky. I’ve never once worried about the safety of what’s inside. Though I have often worried I’ve forgotten to zip it closed. It’s peace of mind in a pouch, even if it puffs up like a blowfish now and then.

The Spinlock Waterproof Bum Bag isn’t here to win style points or fondle your phone with a soft inner lining. It’s here to keep your stuff dry, safe, and where you left it, no matter how bumpy the ride. It’s a solid bit of kit with a few quirks, but like most things that survive life afloat, you learn to work around them, and even appreciate them. Just be ready for the occasional prrrfffffttt of trapped air escaping like an awkward fart at the club bar.

