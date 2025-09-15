Henri-Lloyd Dynamic Waterproof Jacket & Salopette for Women – Full Test and Review

Henri Lloyd have smashed it out of the park with their new Dynamic range of light weight sailing gear. As someone who lives and worls on the water daily, they've been my go-to for everyday wet weather rib rides in the Solent.

Best Waterproof Sailing Jacket for Women?

Henri-Lloyd hasn’t simply resized a men’s jacket and called it a women’s fit. This is a true women’s sailing jacket with proper shaping and structure where it matters. The zip-up jacket option I chose is easy to get on and off, especially when hopping between boats. The salopette offers excellent stretch, and I didn’t have any issues with leg length, even with my longer-than-average pins.

The shoulder adjustment works well and feels snug without being tight. It’s designed to move with you, whether you’re racing, helming, crouching on deck, or transferring kit on a rib.

Specifications and features

Available in smock or zip-up jacket style

Detachable hood

Breathable, 3-layer waterproof fabric

Fully taped seams

Designed for inshore and coastal sailing

Women’s-specific fit XS-2XL (Also available in Mens fit S-3XL)

Lightweight and packable

Optional salopette knee pads for high-impact sailing

How It Performs On the Water

In practice, this kit ticks all the boxes for day sailing, coaching, regatta racing, and inshore cruising. The jacket is breathable and moves naturally with your body, especially useful when you’re clambering around cockpits or ducking under booms. It also looks smart enough to wear during press events or public engagements on the water. It also works brilliantly in an open powerboat or rib, I can move about the console and the salopette works well on the jockey seat.

The hood system deserves special mention, instead of rolling into the collar, it detaches completely. That’s a big plus if you’re working on a rib or coaching, where high collars get in the way of safety gear or comms.

Is It Warm Enough?

This is not your deep-ocean, fleece-lined offshore jacket. It’s lightweight, non-insulated, and designed for active, warm-season use. Think of this more like a high-performance waterproof shell, add layers underneath if you’re sailing into colder conditions.

Who This Sailing Jacket Is For

Women sailing sport boats and keelboats

Regatta and inshore racers

Rib drivers and support crew

Coastal cruisers who want lightweight technical gear

Youths and small-stature sailors who struggle with men’s sizing

Final Thoughts: A Great Technical Sailing Jacket for Women

If you’re looking for a high-performance waterproof sailing jacket and salopette set designed for women, the Henri-Lloyd Dynamic is one of the most comfortable and flexible kits I’ve tested this season. It’s a confident, modern release from a brand with heritage, and a great fit for sailors who need performance without bulk.

