Southern Wind 108 review: ‘The power on tap from the sail area is phenomenal’

When it’s on, it’s on. There’s no delaying showtime. Exactly 20 hours after leaving my UK home, while still hopelessly trying to rub the jetlag out of my eyes like an overtired infant, we were docking out of Cape Town and I was handed the keys to this souped-up super-cruiser. This was better than any caffeine hit.

The opportunity to sail a Southern Wind from its South African yard is one I’d craved for many years, but would a quick sea trial of the new award-winning SW108 during its commissioning phase, and before the yacht was even handed over to its owner, actually be possible?

More than that, how about a sail trial that allows you to move through the gears in response to the changing conditions, get fully powered up and steer this brand new yacht pedal to the floor at late teen speeds? Yes, in Cape Town, it seems it is!

The photos paint the scene well, but try also to picture being aboard. The feeling of helming this near 80-tonne beauty as it smoked along, planing offwind under the auspicious watch of Table Mountain, is formidable, and one I shan’t forget.

As someone who has spent his life in or on the water or plotting how to do so next, I have a heightened respect for any aqua-based activity around the ‘Cape of storms’. It’s wild. Indeed, later that evening, and for the following 48 hours of my visit, the wind swung offshore and really howled.

Watching the swell breaking off the trendy beachfront of Camps Bay, I witnessed with awe as the merciless Cape Doctor rifled down the mountainous backdrop, ripping through the wave crests, while tourists struggled to hold their phones still enough to get their Insta sunset shots.

Yes, when you’re on the Cape, you feel at the end of the world. And those building boats here face the many challenges that presents, topmost of which the craft launched from its shores need to be up to the significant task of taking on that wild weather. Southern Wind has built its reputation on that over 30 years, its roots burnished in its entirely appropriate brand name.

One look at the sporty lines, flush decks, and shallow cockpit lead you to presume the SW108, and indeed the modern Southern Wind style, is not so fitting for such gnarly prospects. Granted, the Italian styling and lack of shelter is designed more for light wind Mediterranean glory sailing than Cape bashing.

But, and it’s a big but, they are built to take on the weather typical of these parts, both during the commissioning and sea trial phases, and of course for their shakedown voyage which is typically thousands of miles to the Med. I can now say this with confidence, having done a full tour of the yard following the trial.

Kiboko 4 is the second SW108 to launch, the second Kiboko I’ve trialled, and the fourth for this owner and skipper. It represents an evolution that really is in tune with that of the brand itself – larger, faster, smarter-built yachts on a semi-custom platform basis. Southern Wind is now building its largest model yet, in the SW123.

Tension mounts

Back to our trial, a big day for the yard too. We have the CEO, COO and technical manager aboard as well as the commissioning team, a select few wide-eyed media, and the pro crew. Their window to fine-tune is running out, with handover and worsening weather looming. When a stackpack fitting fails during the mainsail hoist, the intense pressure which comes at the culmination of a 20-month build becomes palpable.

With the main and genoa hoisted, we lean over onto a fetch and instantly match the early double-digit windspeeds off Cape Town’s waterfront.

The power on tap from K4’s sail area is phenomenal. I note the readouts show six tonnes on the backstay and 12 tonnes of headstay load, the structured luff of the genoa helping absorb and distribute this load – all while Kiboko is still easing into her stride. But that’s in the comparative shelter. The commissioning team know what’s coming, they can see the swell wrapping around the point, the white caps offshore.

We switch down from genoa to staysail, a straightforward operation thanks to powered furlers, as the wind builds steadily through the mid-teens to the early 20s true. We’ve now got full heel on and K4’s averaging 10.5-11 knots at 31-33° to the apparent wind (50° True), slicing through the swell surging across our bow. And it points well too, thanks in part to the effective transverse jib tracks. These use hydraulic cylinders hidden under deck to control height and sheet lead angle.

From the rail or side decks you get a keen sense of heel angle, with 7.5m of midships beam presenting a long view downhill. Guests look for best places to sit or grip on. There are grab rails between and behind helms, but additional handholds would be prudent. At least the low cockpit makes for an easy cross during tacks.

Remembering our spirited sail on Kiboko 3 in Palma, I’m pleased to see the long sheet tail lockers reinstated here, which really help to keep the cockpit sole tidy under sail.

It’s a reminder this SW108 is designed to suit light wind power sailing.

“Two important design features of Kiboko 4 are generous sail area for the potential not only to effectively race in light winds but for the manoeuvrability and acceleration to excel in those conditions along with high stability,” Farr Yacht Design’s VP Jim Schmicker points out. Indeed, Southern Wind builds in carbon for that benefit of enjoyable sailing while others have to motor (the SW108 polars show 8.4 knots boat speed is achievable in just 6 knots wind).

Smiles and grins gradually replace any of that aforementioned crew tension as we ease into long-stride sailing. I’m stoked to be handed the helm, instantly appreciating what a powerful yet sporty twin rudder design this is, and what a considerable amount of sail area it has.

K4 is definitely happier now under staysail, more balanced and settled and less loaded. It’s also playful. The carbon hull, deck, and bulkheads produce a comparatively light and stiff build, which you really feel, while in K4’s case, a tall, high modulus mast, carbon rigging, and a deep lifting keel bolster performance. It’s reactive sailing.

Although we have the crew and numbers aboard to trim from the winches, I also appreciate just how rewarding it is to play with sail settings from the helm. Having a single joystick control for captive mainsheet and traveller makes it so easy to depower the huge main.

Similarly, the hydraulic controls for Cunningham, vang, backstay and outhaul, are all on push buttons on both pedestals too.

The mainsheet is on a captive reel by the mast base, a ‘Harken Air captive’ which, like the Air winches, has hollowed-out sections to save weight.

Elsewhere, hardware including cleats, fairleads and stanchions is in titanium.

This is a mile-muncher, I note, as we continue to consistently clock double figures upwind. But once we free-off onto a reach Kiboko really locks into mid teen speeds with effortless ease.

And there it is, Table Mountain ahead, as we point our bows back towards Cape Town – what an iconic scene! The breeze is into the mid 20s now and we are really ripping along. Flocks of seabirds take flight from the windswept waves as K4’s bows thunder towards them.

We’re averaging over 15 knots in 23 at 55° to the apparent wind. My brain tries to process it all, the data readouts and numbers, the feelings and emotions. Then we nudge over 18 knots in 27-28 knots going across and slightly with a wave. Wow! This is pure power and glamour stuff.

It feels like a bit of a blur after that, like a come down from a high speed adrenaline ride, but I take a moment to digest it while motoring back into port. Sailing this boat in these conditions is a special experience, in particular one that shows this yard’s confidence in its product.

Pedigree breed

Kiboko 4 is the second SW108 following Gelliceaux, which won the St Barths Bucket in its maiden season last year. Chief differences are that the first hull includes a hybrid propulsion system, which resulted in a bit more weight and slightly higher mast, while K4 has a full-height lift keel from APM. This is housed in a carbon trunk, and reduces draught from 6.2m-4m. Kiboko is also trialling a novel alternative to teak on its deck, a heat-treated maple, sourced from sustainable forests.

You may well wonder why an owner would choose to upgrade from a SW105 – and you’ll be surprised to hear the main difference the SW108 offers: the tender garage! Overall, the slightly larger model offers more everywhere… more righting moment, loads, length, beam, weight etc.

And the geometry has changed with a refreshed coachroof design and beamier aft sections. Those aft lines play into this garage space gain, without reducing the crew area.

“Clients want bigger tenders,” confirms technical manager Yann Dabbadie, who took me through the boat. And it’s a significant step up, from the 4.35m on the SW105 to a 5.05m Williams Jet tender on the SW108.

A clever carriage system has been developed for shipping this RIB, using tracks which slot it neatly into the garage.

A ‘magic transom’ also now forms a huge beach club, double the size of that on the SW105. Kiboko has grand, dual stairways down to this terrace, an example of Southern Wind’s semi-custom ‘Smart Custom’ approach, while the third hull is different again, with toy space aft, yet the tender in a foredeck well.

Aboard Kiboko (and most modern Southern Winds), this foredeck locker is shallower and makes for a useful staysail or Code sail locker. Then there’s the real sail locker, which is a superb, extra-deep space. It has a partitioned section to one side for stowing the Code 0, a roller by the hatch for hoisting it, and the jib Cunningham cylinder in here, upgraded to take 8-tonnes load. It also provides access to the submarine anchor further forward. This design helps to bring weight aft, away from the bowsprit, and can be monitored from an underwater camera.

I later saw this whole bow section in the yard and was impressed with the thorough construction approach, namely the angled laminated area around the forefoot, a crashbox, and this watertight box for the anchor (all before you get to the main forward watertight bulkhead).

Style tricks

Seen from the side, the SW108 is a sleek machine, where volume and glazing is disguised masterfully (a Nauta Design speciality).

A step down into the guest cockpit reduces the coachroof and coaming line by around 15cm, while the darker hull colour helps conceal huge hull windows. Indeed, when you first descend the main companionway you’re struck by the amount of natural light coming through these portlights and the long skylight above the saloon. Nauta’s Massimo Gino says Kiboko was specifically designed to encourage the most natural light. The incorporation of traditional-style deck prisms to bring natural light into the passageways below decks is another nice touch.

The design brings the numerous benefits of a raised saloon format without adding aesthetic bulk. So it provides the space and views, with the machinery space all contained below, and a natural division between owner and crew ends of the yacht.

The crew area aft is an ideal layout for up to six crew in three cabins. It includes a large, light galley adjoining a mess, an ensuite captain’s cabin and large navstation at the foot of the direct access companionway.

Skipper Ramon, who has run all the previous Kibokos and spent a year on this build, wanted the most serviceable engine room possible, so removed everything that wasn’t loud or vibrating. The result is a low but beamy and well organised space. There’s also plenty of juice for the hydraulics available: with PTOs on the gensets and two DC powerpacks, almost 80kW’s worth at full power, all running efficiently at 48V.

“The owner’s brief called for a contemporary, functional, marine-inspired interior: fresh, warm, and welcoming,” Gino explains. “This is achieved through the use of bright light oak veneer paired with subtle touches of walnut.” It has a summer feel, with handwoven Mallorcan fabrics used for the upholstery. Yet beneath this joinery, and even the hand-made resin marble effect used in the guest bathrooms, are foam-cored panels.

The tricky part is being both light in build and durable for repeat builds. During the yard tour we saw how these honeycomb and foam panels need hard points within them to screw any fittings into. This is done at design stage, triggering a CNC file before the joiners start edging all the panels. It’s an impressive amount of forethought and results in a furniture construction booklet for every part, fiddle design, drawer etc.

Elsewhere, the yard’s Smart Custom approach offers good layout flexibility, particularly around the forward accommodation spaces. K4 really is an evolutionary yacht, which shows Southern Wind’s custom philosophy perfectly.

At the heart of this is an ethos to build upon knowledge gained in a good way – and to not expose clients to unnecessary complication, as CCO Andrea Micheli puts it.

This owner’s fourth Kiboko is, he says, primarily a family yacht for Med summers, and he dreams of taking it to the Caribbean and Maine.

But whether it’s crossing oceans, racing in superyacht regattas, or island cruising the SW108 is a yacht that has been finely-tuned to offer the most to its owners. Fittingly, it just won ‘Sailing Yacht of the Year’ at the World Superyacht Awards.

Southern Wind 108 specifications

LOA: 32.87m 107ft 10in

LWL: 29.78m 97ft 8in

Beam (max): 7.51m 24ft 8in

Draught: 4.0m-6.2m 13ft 1in-20ft 5in

Displacement (lightship): 76,000kg 167,550lb

Ballast: 26,700kg 26,700lb

Sail area (100% foretriangle): 586.6m2 6,314ft2

Engine: Cummins 305hp + 2x 19Kw generators

Water: 3,000lt 660gal

Fuel: 4,600lt 1,012gal

Design: Nauta and Farr Yacht Design

