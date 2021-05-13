Jeanneau SO 469 review: from the archive

Last in Jeanneau’s comprehensive upgrades of the Sun Odyssey range, the Jeanneau SO 469 offers an impressive package, which benefits from the experience gained from earlier revamps

Compared with her predecessor, the Jeanneau SO 469 has increased freeboard and now has chines and a folding transom, improving her beam aft and her accommodation.

The latter is akin to a 50-footer or the 49i, with up to four cabins and four heads on offer. “She’s not going to be the first, fastest or most innovative,” Jeanneau’s Hervé Piveteau says openly. “But the target of the SO range is to be the best all-rounder… to reach the biggest market.”

On the water

Jeanneau and Philippe Briand have opted for a taller mast, a shorter boom and a smaller 106 per cent genoa to make the boat easier to sail, although a 140 per cent genoa is still an option.

In fact, there are eight sail options, including an in-mast mainsail and a self-tacking jib offered on the Jeanneau SO 469.

“We don’t do complicated packs anymore. All options are à la carte,” Piveteau explains.

The Code 0 option, as offered on modern Bénéteaus, certainly enhances Mediterranean sailing.

The Jeanneau SO 469 is remarkably easy and pleasant to sail. Despite just five knots of wind, we still made 4.5 knots thanks to the Code 0 – pretty slick for a big cruising machine.

And even in the zephyrs I enjoyed steering the boat, something that can’t be said for many mass-production boats in light airs.

There were just two of us aboard, but only one ever needed to do anything. The deck layout has been designed to make it easy to sit and sail comfortably from the quarters.

With just one winch by each wheel to take the mainsheet or genoa sheets, led aft through the coachroof.

A single backstay means maximum comfort for the helmsman when seated and Raymarine Hybrid plotters fit neatly on the aft face of the coamings, so the touchscreen is simple to operate from here.

Under engine we made seven knots at 2,000rpm with the 45hp Yanmar driving an optional three-bladed Flexifold prop.

Light interior aboard the Jeanneau SO 469

A wide companionway with shallow angled steps leads into a light interior. The finish is in Alpi teak and I warmed quickly to the feel, and the set-up will instil pride in any owner.

The lack of a dedicated chart table is one of the few negatives, but the compromise is practical.

A versatile table works as a coffee table, a desk or a chart table, complete with lift top, etc, or drops down to form a berth.

The L-shaped galley has plenty of work surface, stowage and fridge space and cooks can brace against the companionway when working at the hob.

However, the galley becomes linear in format, sacrificing the desk and sofa area, if you choose a second heads aft.

The spacious forward cabin is a copy of the 509’s, with hull windows, lots of light and hanging stowage.

There’s a generous en-suite and, if selecting a fourth cabin, the central bulkhead can be removed and stowed below the berths.

The aft cabins benefit from the Briand chine, including space between them for a technical area. The heads is narrow to enter and has varnished woodwork in the shower, but includes wet-hanging space.

Plus points include wide doorways, a level sole, LED lighting as standard, handrails everywhere and rubber-lined soleboards.

Details about the Jeanneau SO 469

A larger boom section was produced to take the increased loads of the main, sheeted from mid-boom

Stowage below the helm, in cockpit lockers plus a ‘technical area’ below centre suitable for a liferaft or genset

Wide side decks allow passage past inboard shroud bases, aided by good non-slip decking plus integrated handrails in the low coachroof

Very impressive sail locker, plus a big chain locker. The double bowroller takes the optional Code 0 furler

In a nutshell

The Jeanneau SO 469 is a pleasant boat to sail, with a wide selection of options. She’s well-finished and well-rounded, the Jeanneau SO 469 is a complete family cruiser.

Her 4.49m beam makes her one of the narrowest boats in this market, but she uses her volume the most wisely.

First published in the June 2013 issue of YW.

