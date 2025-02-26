Ice 66RS Review: Slippery, Premium, Performance Cruiser

Ice has literally raised the roof with the Ice 66RS, thanks to an encouraging pairing of Farr and Italian design. Toby Hodges reports

Finding the right mix of geographical influences can sometimes create formidable results. I’ve sailed most new Ice yachts over the last few years and all have been Italian-designed-and-built lookers. But for the Milan-based yard’s latest model, the Ice 66RS, CEO Marco Malgara wanted to shake things up a little, “to bring the shipyard’s ‘Made in Italy’ to an international level.”

So what happens when you mix flamboyant Italian style with a thoroughbred American powerhouse – when you inject that Maserati with a dose of American muscle? In this case, you create a stunner in the shape of a potent fast cruiser for the Med.

The Ice 66RS looks in vogue, whether from the dock, sailing or in her spacious and light interior. The in-demand Lucio Micheletti waved his wand over all these aspects, in particular creating a memorable interior. Caveat: no, it’s not for everyone, and yes, it’ll suit Portofino-type port hops more than offshore adventures!

Still, would there be much to gain from our quick light wind sail at the end of the day during its Cannes boat debut? As if responding to any such doubts, the breeze picked up to double figures at times, while we sailed under white sails and Code 0 finishing under a particularly moody sunset.

In short, my impressions were that the design team has nailed it – the sensation on the helm matches the premium looks and price.

All-carbon

The RS line has all-carbon decks, which helps keep the 66’s displacement down to 26-tonnes, while hulls are infused glass-carbon sandwich, a hybrid blend to help offer some noise and vibration absorption. A glance up at the lofty rig will tell you this is a generously canvassed yacht, which should make the most of this type of fair weather, light wind sailing, while the stats from the performance ratios confirm this serious sail area allies with a lightweight, powerful hull.

In 8 knots true breeze we were soon up to 7 knots close-hauled with full main and self-tacking jib. Unleashing the Code 0 quickly increased the numbers to 9.5-10 knots in 10.5-11 knots, reaching at 75°.

I then enjoyed a short spell in 11-14.5 knots wind, where we clocked a consistent 10.5 knots under Code at 70°T. Figures aside, the majority of my notes centred on how lovely and light the steering felt. I’ve been lucky enough to sail plenty of large yachts, but not many at this size are capable of backing up the showy looks with such direct, finger-light sensations on the wheel.

This first model has a 3.35m keel and single carbon rudder, while Ice also has options for a lift keel and twin rudder installation. “The volume distribution was optimised to achieve a desirable trim response with speed and heel,” Farr’s senior naval architect Britton Ward says. As well as the Ice’s light air performance they also geared it around “easy short-handed operation.”

Easy control

The push-button layout allows you to easily control the winches, furlers and traveller from a neat keyboard of buttons on each pedestal. This pedestal needs rounding off on the corners, though, as I found it can trap fingers against the wheel. A pair of winches each side are easy to work as they’re side by side, and within reach of the helm if sat between the two. The coamings flare out from the coachroof to house the sheet tunnels, while side decks continue right aft, creating an area that overhangs the aft deck and acts as a helmsman’s outboard perch.

Farr has taken full beam right aft to the transom, which is wide enough to incorporate a transverse garage that can house a 3.5m dinghy. Below the foredeck is an anchor locker with 100m of chain, and a sail locker which can be a crew cabin. However, owners wanting to keep hold of professional crew would be advised to give them an interior cabin and keep the sail locker for flying sails.

Ice Island

Descending the companionway you’re hit with a distinct impression of space. The transverse galley forward of the saloon aids this by leaving a wide, open area in the main saloon. The slim, wraparound style forward-facing windows and large hull portlights with mirrored surrounds fill it with natural light.

And somehow there’s still space for four cabins, all of which are ensuite.

The galley island works hard by forming the social heart of the yacht, a practical walkaround workstation that connects galley and saloon. I could tell the infectiously passionate Micheletti, who was aboard for our trial, was particularly happy with this feature.

His use of a tactile ribbed walnut helps accentuate certain areas, such as this island, bulkheads and the headboard wrapping the master berth. The dark trim is also used on the soles and table and contrasts boldly against the natural light, lighter fabrics and trim.

And it’s not all just aesthetics, Micheletti has married the design with some practical substance too. The central deckhead for example is lowered, to allow the companionway hatch to slide into a concealed garage. This section then continues forward almost to the galley, to incorporate lighting and sturdy handrails each side for safe negotiation of the open space at heel.

As well as the near identical aft cabins there is a proper ensuite Pullman forward. In reality this is where paid crew would live if you want to keep them, and it boasts good stowage and an escape hatch.

To make space for this, the ensuite for the owner’s cabin is tucked over to starboard on entry and the berth, albeit huge and highly inviting, is right forward.

Despite the volume, the cabin layout is perhaps a little questionable for me. At this size I’d want accommodation for a crew within the main interior, yet nowhere near me were I the owner! That said at least there’s a very practical Pullman inside and I like the athwartships galley.

When looks deliver

The Ice 66RS is both a delight to look at and to steer – a sports cabriolet for getting the most enjoyment out of light wind, fair weather Med days with minimal fuss/crew, yet one with the ability to stay longer aboard with more people in comfort, or occasionally slip rapidly around a race track. Nice work Farr.

Equally Micheletti has done a top job with the styling, including some practical substance and helping differentiate it from a busy market. For those shipping a paid crew, getting that owner/crew liveability balance right will be key.

In short, this is as good a yacht to sail as its cool name and looks suggests.

ICE 66RS specifications

LOA: 19.90m 65ft 4in

LWL: 18.80m 61ft 8in

Beam: 5.73m 18ft 10in

Draught: 3.30m 10ft 10in

Displacement (lightship): 26,000kg 57,320lb

Ballast: 6,990kg 15,410lb

Sail area (100% foretriangle): 250.7m2 2,699ft2

Engine: Yanmar 195hp

Water: 1,000lt 220gal

Fuel: 750lt 165gal

Sail area/displacement ratio: 29.0

Displacement/LWL ratio: 109

Ballast ratio: 31.2

Test boat price: €3.4m

Design: Farr & Micheletti

Builder: iceyachts.it

