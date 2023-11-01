First look: Swan 108 launched

The new Swan 108 is being touted as the first in a new line of maxis, but will it live up to the famous maxi Swans that have come before?

Nautor’s latest model – billed as being the first in the yard’s new Maxi Swan era – was launched in June this year and underwent sea trials in Finland’s Gulf of Ostrobothnia, ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show (September 27-30).

The yacht is the result of a collaboration between naval architect German Frers, interior designer Misa Poggi, and Lucio Micheletti who was responsible for exterior styling. The first images emphasise stunning sleek lines and a powerful twin-rudder hull shape, with a wide transom and soft chines aft.

Hull and deck are of full carbon, while the four spreader rig sets a near 350m2 (6,977ft2) of upwind sail area. Yet the high form stability hull is designed to limit heel angles to under 20º, even when close-hauled, for comfort at sea. Two principle keel options are offered: a fixed 4.9m (16ft 1in) draught fin, or a telescopic keel with 3.4m draught when raised and 5.2m lowered.

Hull No2 is already under construction.

Swan 108 specifications

Hull length: 33.0m / 108ft 3in

Beam: 7.55m / 24ft 9in

Draught (std keel): 4.90m / 16ft 1in

Displacement: 83,000kg / 184,900lb

Builder: nautorswan.com

