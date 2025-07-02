Roger Federer featured in SailGP docuseries ‘Racing on the Edge’

In the latest episode of SailGP docuseries 'Racing on the Edge', Swiss driver Sébastien Schneiter gets meaningful advice from tennis champion Roger Federer.

In the latest episode of SailGP docuseries Racing on the Edge, tennis champion and sporting icon Roger Federer trades sporting wisdom with Swiss SailGP driver Sébastien Schneiter.

Produced in partnership with Rolex, Racing on the Edge offers official behind-the-scenes footage of Switzerland SailGP Team. Each episode gives insider access to rivalries, team personalities, and the extraordinary sportsmanship of the Rolex SailGP Championship.

The latest in Racing on the Edge

The latest episode of Racing on the Edge, available to watch starting Monday 30 June, follows Schneiter as he takes charge of his country’s team ahead of the 2025 Season. In a bid to turn around the team’s performance, he overhauls the Swiss team and replaces all but one of its crew.

But starting from scratch proves to be a daunting undertaking.

To help Schneiter get to grips with his newfound responsibility and face the mental and emotional pressure of leading a high-level team, former team CEO Tanguy Cariou sends him to Zurich for a surprise meeting with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

Roger Federer meets SailGP in Racing on the Edge

Federer offers Schneiter valuable advice on appreciating how far he’s come as a sportsman, and getting the right angle on the view from the top.

“You need those moments where all of a sudden you feel like you’re entering the top ten or you become top five in the world and you start truly believing that you can do it,” Federer explains. “I knew I was on the right path, but there were still doubts that I was going abut my life and my game the right way.”

He’s well aware of how leadership can be its own particular challenges. As a driver, he councils, “You are a decision maker, which is a privilege – not everybody gets to make decisions in life or in your field, so try to turn it into a positive.”

Their motivational meeting proves to be a turning point.

Schneiter returns to the water, this time for a race weekend in San Francisco, with a new spring in his step. Helped by a wave of fresh confidence, the Swiss team changes their performance trajectory, despite ultimately missing out on the final.

Tune into Racing on the Edge for the inside scoop on this poignant encounter between the top level sportsmen.

Next up for SailGP

Next up for SailGP is the Emirates Great Britain Sail Gran Prix | Portsmouth on July 19-20. The seventh stop of the Rolex Sail Grand Prix Championship’s 2025 season. Visit SailGP.com/portsmouth for tickets and more information.

Later in the season, catch the Swiss team at the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix | Geneva will take place on September 20-21, the 10th stop of the 2025 season. Visit SailGP.com/switzerland for tickets and more information.

