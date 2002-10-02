Brady still with Prada

According to a news story on the nzoom website, rumours that Gavin Brady had parted company with Prada, have been dismissed

“The rumour is just a rumour,” press officer Alessandra Ghezzi told nzoom.com on Tuesday. “Gavin is still working with us, he hasn’t left the team and he hasn’t been fired.” But Gheszzi did confirm that 28-year-old Brady was reviewing aspects of his contract. Fiona McIlroy highlights in her nzoom news story that rumours started to evolve after Brady was not included in the 16-strong Prada crew (who lost to Oracle BMW Racing on Tuesday), or on board Luna Rossa for the next race.

Brady commented: “My position is running the B boat. I get to be out on the water and race one of the newest America’s Cup boats in the world… without all the pressure…”