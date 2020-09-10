The October 2020 edition of Yachting World features a test of the spectacular Spirit 111 superyacht, plus our boat testers share their tips for finding the perfect yacht.
News
Crewed inshore yacht racing begins again after lockdown
Atlantic storm forces Lonely Rock Race course change
Autumn season boat shows curtailed in wake of COVID-19
Features
Sensational Spirit 111
A technical masterpiece, or a piece of art? Spirit’s flagship is both – and one of the most remarkable boats ever built
Boat testers’ secrets
Want to know how to find the yacht that’s perfect for you? Take advice from experts who test drive boats for a living
Summer on ice
Exploring Newfoundland’s rugged fjord coast Andy Schell found icebergs, whales, and warm-hearted locals
Surfing into El Salvador
Suzy Carmody stumbles upon a sociable cruising community in El Salvador – but getting there wasn’t easy
Offshore boss
After an enviable professional sailing career, Eddie Warden Owen now steers the Royal Ocean Racing Club
New gear and yachts
Twin test of Allures and Ovni 40ft aluminium cruisers
Boat shows are few and far between – but there are still plenty of new yacht launches
Is it time to upgrade to lithium ion batteries on your boat?
Practical features
Special report
Options for crossing the Indian Ocean
Navigation briefing
Sailing from Cape Town to Europe
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to maintain focus on long passages or racing legs
Cover picture
Main image: Solaris 47, photo by Jesus Renedo. Inset image: Spirit 111, photo by Waterline Media