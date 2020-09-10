The October 2020 edition of Yachting World features a test of the spectacular Spirit 111 superyacht, plus our boat testers share their tips for finding the perfect yacht.

News

Crewed inshore yacht racing begins again after lockdown

Atlantic storm forces Lonely Rock Race course change

Autumn season boat shows curtailed in wake of COVID-19

Features

Sensational Spirit 111

A technical masterpiece, or a piece of art? Spirit’s flagship is both – and one of the most remarkable boats ever built

Boat testers’ secrets

Want to know how to find the yacht that’s perfect for you? Take advice from experts who test drive boats for a living

Summer on ice

Exploring Newfoundland’s rugged fjord coast Andy Schell found icebergs, whales, and warm-hearted locals

Surfing into El Salvador

Suzy Carmody stumbles upon a sociable cruising community in El Salvador – but getting there wasn’t easy

Offshore boss

After an enviable professional sailing career, Eddie Warden Owen now steers the Royal Ocean Racing Club

New gear and yachts

Twin test of Allures and Ovni 40ft aluminium cruisers

Boat shows are few and far between – but there are still plenty of new yacht launches

Is it time to upgrade to lithium ion batteries on your boat?

Practical features

Special report

Options for crossing the Indian Ocean

Navigation briefing

Sailing from Cape Town to Europe

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to maintain focus on long passages or racing legs

Cover picture

Main image: Solaris 47, photo by Jesus Renedo. Inset image: Spirit 111, photo by Waterline Media