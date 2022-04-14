In Yachting World May 2022 issue we take a look back at the enduring appeal of the Contessa 32 as the popular cruiser celebrated its half-century, and get behind the wheel of the newly launched Jeanneau Yachts 60 a 60 footer which allows for a range of options for owners with a modular layout and deck/rig options.
We bring you everything you need to know about buying a boat for shorthanded sailing, Pip Hare provides a masterclass in using load cells, Annie Lush offers her five top tips on reaching at speed. Plus how America’s Cup surveillance techniques are being used in the TP52 fleet.
News
Features
Turbo Supercats
A new breed of luxury fast catamarans is seducing wealthy sailors with a need for speed, Sam Fortescue reports
Adventure packed
How a family of four set off on a bluewater sailing adventure with the emphasis firmly placed on having fun
Pretty and tough
As the Contessa 32 celebrates its half-century, Elaine Bunting traces its enduring appeal for adventurous sailors
Chasing one per cent
New gear and yachts
On test: With modular layouts and deck/rig options, Jeanneau allows owners to create unique versions of its 60-footer with their new Jeanneau Yachts 60
New catamarans debut at the International Multihull Show
Compact inflatable tenders and accessories tested
Practical features
Special report
Cruising the USA’s Intracoastal Waterway
Extraordinary boats
Beyond South Africa for the Cape 31
Masterclass
Taking ownership
5 expert tips
Offshore racer Annie Lush on reaching at speed