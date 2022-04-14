In Yachting World May 2022 issue we take a look back at the enduring appeal of the Contessa 32 as the popular cruiser celebrated its half-century, and get behind the wheel of the newly launched Jeanneau Yachts 60 a 60 footer which allows for a range of options for owners with a modular layout and deck/rig options.

We bring you everything you need to know about buying a boat for shorthanded sailing, Pip Hare provides a masterclass in using load cells, Annie Lush offers her five top tips on reaching at speed. Plus how America’s Cup surveillance techniques are being used in the TP52 fleet.

News

Barcelona announced as venue for 37th America’s Cup

Features

Turbo Supercats

A new breed of luxury fast catamarans is seducing wealthy sailors with a need for speed, Sam Fortescue reports

Adventure packed

How a family of four set off on a bluewater sailing adventure with the emphasis firmly placed on having fun

Pretty and tough

As the Contessa 32 celebrates its half-century, Elaine Bunting traces its enduring appeal for adventurous sailors

Chasing one per cent

How America’s Cup surveillance techniques are being used to chase marginal gains in the TP52 fleet

New gear and yachts

On test: With modular layouts and deck/rig options, Jeanneau allows owners to create unique versions of its 60-footer with their new Jeanneau Yachts 60 New catamarans debut at the International Multihull Show Compact inflatable tenders and accessories tested

Practical features