In this month’s issue, we look at several options for planning your next big adventure, plus our multihull special examines some ideal choices for a life afloat
News
A whole summer of sailing is cancelled due to COVID-19
World ARC ‘refugee’ cruisers caught out by pandemic
Mighty J Class yachts in almighty race collision
Single-handed world challenge for home-built plywood boats
Features
Countdown to adventure
Skippers planning to take the leap to go bluewater cruising tell Elaine Bunting how they’re making it all happen
Winter at 66° north
How skier and sailor Juho Karhu has spent two winters in the Arctic Circle on board his 36ft Beneteau Idylle
The hardest road
What’s it like to prepare for the world’s toughest ocean race, the Vendée Globe? Pip Hare reveals just how hard it can be
Pacific solo
Single-handed adventurer Webb Chiles outruns a South Pacific storm as he sails between the US and New Zealand
Multihull special
Choose your ideal yacht for life afloat – the latest multihull launches, plus eco cruising and meeting the ‘king of cats
New gear and yachts
One-design, double appeal? The Dehler 30 on test
New launch highlights from the Düsseldorf boat show
How boatcam imagery is making sailing safer
Practical features
Special report
Where to spend the hurricane season
Extraordinary boats
The kite-powered ArmorKite 650
Navigation briefing
Why you still need radar
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Using water ballast
5 expert tips
When to make a tactical gamble
Cover picture
A yacht for a big adventure: the Azuree 46 from Humphreys Yacht Design and Sirena Marine. Photo by Ed Holt