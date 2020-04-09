In this month’s issue, we look at several options for planning your next big adventure, plus our multihull special examines some ideal choices for a life afloat

News

A whole summer of sailing is cancelled due to COVID-19

World ARC ‘refugee’ cruisers caught out by pandemic

Mighty J Class yachts in almighty race collision

Single-handed world challenge for home-built plywood boats

Features

Countdown to adventure

Skippers planning to take the leap to go bluewater cruising tell Elaine Bunting how they’re making it all happen

Winter at 66° north

How skier and sailor Juho Karhu has spent two winters in the Arctic Circle on board his 36ft Beneteau Idylle

The hardest road

What’s it like to prepare for the world’s toughest ocean race, the Vendée Globe? Pip Hare reveals just how hard it can be

Pacific solo

Single-handed adventurer Webb Chiles outruns a South Pacific storm as he sails between the US and New Zealand

Multihull special

Choose your ideal yacht for life afloat – the latest multihull launches, plus eco cruising and meeting the ‘king of cats

New gear and yachts

One-design, double appeal? The Dehler 30 on test

New launch highlights from the Düsseldorf boat show

How boatcam imagery is making sailing safer

Practical features

Special report

Where to spend the hurricane season

Extraordinary boats

The kite-powered ArmorKite 650

Navigation briefing

Why you still need radar

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Using water ballast

5 expert tips

When to make a tactical gamble

Cover picture

A yacht for a big adventure: the Azuree 46 from Humphreys Yacht Design and Sirena Marine. Photo by Ed Holt