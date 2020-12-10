In the January 2021 issue of Yachting World, we analyse the storm-chasing tactics of this year’s Vendée Globe skippers and put the Bavaria C42 to the test
News
‘Small’ Atlantic Rally for Cruisers still proves one of the biggest sailing events of 2020
Crewman lost in catamaran capsize off Portugal
Post-Brexit bureaucracy looms for UK cruisers
A new Polar Yacht Guide for high-latitude cruising
Features
Storm chasers
This year’s Vendée Globe weather isn’t following the rules. We find out how skippers use storms to make big gains
The great Atlantic getaway
There may be no better time to press pause and go sailing. Elaine Bunting spoke to transatlantic crews doing just that
Sanity check
The gravity-defying AC75s will race one another for the first time in December’s America’s Cup World Series Auckland. We compare the very different designs
The empty ocean
Sophie O’Neill and Chris Kobush take on a 4,300-mile double-handed crossing of the South Atlantic in winter
New gear and yachts
What makes good value? Bavaria’s C42 redefines what to expect in terms of 40-footer performance and space
The latest in lightweight, powerful hulls
A revolutionary system to see and avoid floating obstacles
Sailing into Christmas with great nautical gift ideas
Practical features
Special report: How to confidently sell your boat
Extraordinary boats: The Maxi Dolphin 75 performance cruiser Karma
Navigation briefing: When paper charts are best
5 tips: How to trim your spinnaker for downwind speed
Cover photo: Getting away in great style aboard a Contest 67CS. Photo: Jesús Renedo