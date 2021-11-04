In the December 2021 issue of Yachting World François Tregouet gets the inside info on one of the coolest yachts on the planet, François Gabart’s jet-fighter-style Ultime trimaran, SVR-Lazartigue. We test the new sporty cruiser from JPK, the 39FC and take to the water for a first sail in the stunning new Ice70.
Elsewhere, the Yachting World team bring you expert advice on how to safely handle a Biscay crossing, and provide all the information you need to future-proof your bluewater cruising itenerary. All this plus buying advice for second hand cruisers, getting the most out of your autopilot, and our petrol vs electric outboard test.
News
New restrictions on anchoring in French Polynesia
Features
Where to sail next?
How to future-proof your bluewater cruising itinerary – and discover some spectacular destinations
Biscay masterclass
Crossing Biscay is a rite of passage. Follow our expert advice on how to safely handle the fearsome ‘Golfe de Gascogne’
Coast of mist and isles
Enjoying New England’s 3,000 islands in the beautiful – and sometimes challenging – waters of Maine
New gear and yachts
The new sporty 40 – Sheer brilliance from JPK’s new 39FC fast cruising yacht – we get a hand on the tiller to find out how good it really is
First sail: ice 70 – With looks, premium quality and really smart design, has the new Ice 70 got the full package?
Petrol vs electric outboards: we test six of the best
Practical features
Special report
Causes and cures for diesel bug
Extraordinary boats
François Gabart’s latest Ultime trimaran, SVR-Lazartigue
Masterclass
Pip Hare on maximising autopilot modes
Taking ownership
Why a 10 year old boat is a good buy
5 expert tips
How to keep calm under big race pressure