In Yachting World April 2022 issue Skip Novak shares his final adventure, sailing Pelagic Australis on an albatross-saving mission in the South Atlantic while Mike Jones finds his own piece of wilderness, taking his luxury cruiser to the margins of Arctic ice.

We bring you the story of the two teams chasing the world speed sailing record, test the all-new J/45, look at the new boats being launched for adventure sailing. If you feel inspired to head off the beaten track, then you can take one step closer to the wilderness by reading our full guide to buying a second hand high latitudes yacht.

News

Caribbean 600 battle of the 100-footers goes to Skorpios

Emirates Team New Zealand plans for a wind powered land speed record

Features

Chasing 80 knots

The speed sailing record has stood for 10 years, but two new challengers are lining up to move the dial to 80+ knots

Albatross mission

Skip Novak’s final adventure on Pelagic Australis was a South Atlantic mission to save the albatross

To the edge

Taking a luxury cruiser to the margins of Arctic ice, Mike Jones experienced true wilderness sailing

Wall of sharks

Joshua Shankle explores French Polynesia’s ‘dangerous archipelago’ above and below the surface

New gear and yachts

On test: the J/45 is J/Boats’ largest cruiser in two decades. It’s a fast, elegant model with plenty of the brand’s DNA and a timeless appeal Intriguing new explorer yachts ready for adventure Laminates without landfill: the tech behind greener sails

Practical features