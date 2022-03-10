In Yachting World April 2022 issue Skip Novak shares his final adventure, sailing Pelagic Australis on an albatross-saving mission in the South Atlantic while Mike Jones finds his own piece of wilderness, taking his luxury cruiser to the margins of Arctic ice.
We bring you the story of the two teams chasing the world speed sailing record, test the all-new J/45, look at the new boats being launched for adventure sailing. If you feel inspired to head off the beaten track, then you can take one step closer to the wilderness by reading our full guide to buying a second hand high latitudes yacht.
News
Emirates Team New Zealand plans for a wind powered land speed record
Features
Chasing 80 knots
The speed sailing record has stood for 10 years, but two new challengers are lining up to move the dial to 80+ knots
Albatross mission
Skip Novak’s final adventure on Pelagic Australis was a South Atlantic mission to save the albatross
To the edge
Taking a luxury cruiser to the margins of Arctic ice, Mike Jones experienced true wilderness sailing
Wall of sharks
Joshua Shankle explores French Polynesia’s ‘dangerous archipelago’ above and below the surface
New gear and yachts
On test: the J/45 is J/Boats’ largest cruiser in two decades. It’s a fast, elegant model with plenty of the brand’s DNA and a timeless appeal
Intriguing new explorer yachts ready for adventure
Laminates without landfill: the tech behind greener sails
Practical features
Special report
Tipsfor getting bluewater insurance
Extraordinary boats
Recluta, a new built Frers classic
Taking ownership
Advice for buying a high latitudes yacht
5 expert tips
Shirley Robertson on offshore campaign planning