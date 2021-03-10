April 2021 – on sale 11 March

In the April 2021 issue of Yachting World, we delve deep into the stories from one of the most exciting Vendée Globe races in memory, as Pip Hare recounts her compelling race, while we also turn our focus on ‘king’ Jean Le Cam. Elsewhere, champion match racer, Ian Williams talks tactics for the match racing you will see taking place in Auckland for the America’s Cup.

News

America’s Cup latest from New Zealand

Cruisers keen to set sail again fill three ARC events

Charter yacht owners are given stern warning on coding

Features

My Vendée Globe

Pip Hare fulfilled a lifelong dream when she finished the Vendée Globe. Here she tells the compelling story of her race

The King

Jean Le Cam was already a legend, but a rescue and 4th place later he’s now the undisputed hero of the Vendée Globe

Are you bluewater ready?

What are the skills you need before casting off on a bluewater adventure? Offshore training skippers share their advice

Scottish soundings

A spontaneous cruise along Scotland’s wild west coast proved a voyage of delightful surprise for Phil Johnson

New gear and yachts

Technical sailing gear as worn by the America’s Cup teams

Spirit of tradition builds and fast, modern designs

Practical features

Special Report: The rise of the autonomous vessel

Extraordinary boats: Jzerro, a record attempt proa

Masterclass: Understanding and dealing with squalls

5 tips: Ian Williams on tactics for match racing