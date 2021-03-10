April 2021 – on sale 11 March

In the April 2021 issue of Yachting World, we delve deep into the stories from one of the most exciting Vendée Globe races in memory, as Pip Hare recounts her compelling race, while we also turn our focus on ‘king’ Jean Le Cam. Elsewhere, champion match racer, Ian Williams talks tactics for the match racing you will see taking place in Auckland for the America’s Cup.
News
America’s Cup latest from New Zealand
Cruisers keen to set sail again fill three ARC events
Charter yacht owners are given stern warning on coding
Features
My Vendée Globe
Pip Hare fulfilled a lifelong dream when she finished the Vendée Globe. Here she tells the compelling story of her race
The King
Jean Le Cam was already a legend, but a rescue and 4th place later he’s now the undisputed hero of the Vendée Globe
Are you bluewater ready?
What are the skills you need before casting off on a bluewater adventure? Offshore training skippers share their advice
Scottish soundings
A spontaneous cruise along Scotland’s wild west coast proved a voyage of delightful surprise for Phil Johnson
New gear and yachts
Technical sailing gear as worn by the America’s Cup teams
Spirit of tradition builds and fast, modern designs
Practical features
Special Report: The rise of the autonomous vessel
Extraordinary boats: Jzerro, a record attempt proa
Masterclass: Understanding and dealing with squalls
5 tips: Ian Williams on tactics for match racing