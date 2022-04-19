Sunsail Yacht Ownership: a better way to go boating

Looking to buy a boat? If you want to maximise the fun and minimise the complication, Sunsail has a solution you need to see.

Founded in 1974 in Greece’s Saronic Gulf, Sunsail has grown to become the world’s leading provider of sailing holidays. With a fleet of 538 mono and twin-hulled sailing yachts, it offers both bareboat and skippered charters in more than 20 of the world’s most exalted yachting destinations. It also provides flotilla sailing holidays, plus a variety of courses in its ever-expanding network of sailing schools. It is, in every regard, an international yachting powerhouse and that’s a key part of what makes its Yacht Ownership programme so exciting.

Sunsail Yacht Ownership is designed to enable you to buy and use a yacht without any of the hassle of traditional ownership.

Once you’ve picked your favoured boat from the Sunsail fleet and made your initial payment, Sunsail takes care of everything from the cleaning and servicing to the maintenance, insurance and berthing fees. You are then free to use your yacht (or an equivalent boat from the programme) for up to 12 weeks per year – and you can do so at any of Sunsail’s worldwide yachting destinations, from the Caribbean and the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.

If that sounds tempting, the boats themselves are no less so. Sunsail’s fleet comprises monohulls from Jeanneau and Beneteau, as well as catamarans from Leopard. They range from 41 to 52 feet in length and, while each is selected for its comfortable cruising characteristics, the fact that these are mid-sized models from well-known builders brings some valuable extra benefits.

In addition to improving the prospects of a fast and lucrative resale, it also helps improve the supply of parts, speed up repairs, minimise downtime and keep you on the water.

The programme’s flexible ownership structure is equally user-friendly. Ownership Option 1 involves buying the yacht outright. You receive a guaranteed monthly income to help mitigate your costs – and at the end of the programme (usually five to six seasons), you can do one of three things. You can keep it as your own private boat, you can sell it through Sunsail’s brokerage service or you can trade it in and begin a new Yacht Ownership programme.

Ownership Option 2 enables you to reduce the initial cost by paying just 45% of the yacht’s purchase price. You receive no monthly income from it but you still get all the benefits of Sunsail’s maintenance and management programme, plus access to every one of its worldwide cruising bases. And when the contract ends, you can pay an extra 20% for full ownership or you can accept a guaranteed 20% buyback from Sunsail.

In all cases, it means big savings, a wonderful range of cruising destinations and complete freedom from the traditional complications of yacht ownership. In a world where people are forever seeking simpler, more satisfying ways to enjoy their time on the water, it’s very tough to fault.

To find out just how rewarding yacht ownership can be, call +44 (0)23 9222 2225, visit www.sunsailyachtownership.co.uk or email yachtsales@sunsail.com.