The boutique superyacht builder: Southern Wind strikes “The Perfect Balance”

Sponsor Content created with Southern Wind

Southern Wind superyacht builders unveil a new brand identity, which captures the marque’s balance between heritage and innovation.

For Southern Wind, balance is everything.

It’s in the finger-tip control as you take the helm of a high-performance sailing machine, combined with the luxurious comfort and elegance onboard a superyacht. It’s in the leading edge carbon-fibre construction, balanced with 30 years of experience building yachts amply able to contend with the oceans’ sometimes ferocious weather. And it’s in the freedom and flexibility of their smart-custom design approach, balanced with the efficiency of carefully optimised build processes.

Central to Southern Wind’s ethos is this blend of innovation and moderation. The company is always at the leading edge, but never chasing the bleeding edge. It’s a guiding principle inspired by Aristotle’s timeless wisdom: “In Medio stat Virtus”, which shapes every aspect of the company, from the design and construction of its yachts to its own workplace culture.

Boutique offering

Southern Wind has been building luxury sailing yachts since 1991, and has launched over 35 yachts in the 30m+ range in that time. Four incredible yachts are currently in build, including the third SW108, the first unit of the brand new project SW100X, and the phenomenal new flagship SW123, for delivery in 2027.

This September the shipyard unveiled a new brand identity: “The Perfect Balance.” But it’s much more than just a new logo.

The superyacht world is changing, with increasing numbers of yacht builders now merging into large companies. Southern Wind – who have never been afraid of doing things a little differently – are keen to emphasise that they’ve chosen an independent a different path, intentionally remaining as a boutique company that offers its owners a much more personal approach.

“While our brand has evolved over the years, we’ve never lost sight of who we are: not only a shipyard, but a partner offering unforgettable yachting experiences,” explains Andrea Micheli, CCO of Southern Wind. “But we felt it was time to describe more clearly who we are today and where we’re headed in the future. This rebranding serves as a reflection of our current and desired positioning in the sailing superyacht industry.”

Southern Wind pride themselves on the fact that ownership is a full-circle process, from design through the entire life of the yacht, with services including After Sales, Yacht Management and Charter Management.

“This new chapter expresses who we are and the values that define us,” adds Micheli. “We guide our clients on a complete journey – starting with concept, moving through smart customization, and continuing with a range of bespoke services after delivery.

“Our community is exclusive by nature, yet inclusive at heart. We welcome passionate sailors of all levels – from beginners to seasoned experts, from clients to crew members – inviting them to become part of a close-knit family of like-minded, understated individuals.”

Continuity and family

The Southern Wind family holds its members close, as evidenced by the launch of the SW108 Kiboko 4, a new yacht for a previous SW105 owner – see Toby Hodges’ gripping video of sail trialling the SW108 off Cape Town in strong breeze.

So while this rebranding is not just a new logo, fittingly the new monogram captures both a sense of continuity and family, with ‘Southern’ and ‘Wind’ on a single line, and a circular monogram that represents the community of passionate sailors. It was unveiled during a memorable Southern Wind Family Dinner at the beautiful Atzaró Agroturismo deep in the Ibizan countryside, during the prestigious Ibiza JoySail regatta.

