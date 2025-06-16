Move Without Limits

A revolution in performance and protection

While foul weather gear has made remarkable progress becoming more compact, comfortable and lighter, Henri-Lloyd’s new Dynamic range is a game-changer in terms of comfort, protection and ease of movement.

The collection uses a revolutionary new lightweight fabric, developed exclusively by Henri-Lloyd. Providing excellent protection without compromising performance or breathability, it comes without the high price tag usually associated with professional-grade technical foul weather gear.

Since breathable fabrics were first developed in the mid 1990s to cope with the rigours of sailing and salt water, most innovations have been driven by material development. Rarely does any manufacturer go to the extreme lengths to search for the perfect material that Henri-Lloyd did for its Dynamic range.

First came a thorough analysis of fabrics used in other outdoor sports. This revealed that sailing was lagging behind in the use of stretch fabrics, which are more comfortable, and can be tailored to a closer, more streamlined fit without compromising freedom of movement.

But as sailing operates in a far more unforgiving environment than any other sport, including mountaineering, fabrics used for other activities were unsuitable.

Thorough test

Henri-Lloyd set out on a global quest to discover the best possible material, testing over 100 fabrics for the optimal balance of waterproofing, flexibility/stretch, breathability and durability.

The search led to an industry-leading Japanese mill offering an advanced three-layer product with superior stretch and very high levels of wind, waterproofing and class-leading breathability.

Henri-Lloyd worked with the Japanese technical team to refine and perfect the Dri-Pro material for the most demanding marine conditions. Four rounds of prototyping followed, with feedback from top sailors ranging from TP52s crews to double-handed offshore racers.

This considerable investment into the pursuit of perfection endorses Henri-Lloyd’s commitment to retain its position at the forefront of marine technical clothing innovation, a vision first set out when Henri-Lloyd was founded in 1963, and which now benefits from strategic leadership and guidance from CEO Knut Frostad, a Volvo Ocean Race winner and towering figure in the sailing industry.

Dynamic is an amazingly lightweight fabric with top-notch performance across five key metrics: waterproofing (20,000mm), breathability (20,000g/m²/24hr), stretch, durability and sustainability. The range focuses on five key outer shell products – Jacket, Light Shell Jacket, Smock, Dry Top and Salopettes. Dynamic shorts and other complementary accessories, are all available in men’s, women’s and unisex sizes from XS to 3XL.

Attention to detail

Frostad’s experience and insight is evident in the level of attention to detail in the range.

To create stretch, Henri-Lloyd’s designers rotated the upper back panel on the jackets by 90 degrees, creating four-way stretch across the bias and between the shoulders, where extra flexibility is most beneficial.

Rubberised logo grip points on the cuff tabs makes them easy to use with wet hands, while mesh-lined pockets maintain breathability in an area usually compromised by additional layers of fabric, and outward bevelled pockets give easy access without adding bulk.

Smart and practical details include a 95kg load-bearing hanging loop; you can grab hold of a jacket hanging up below decks for support if the boat lurches without tearing the jacket. The Salopettes use stretch Cordura for reinforcement while integrated slimline kneepads provide a useful level of impact protection, without adding weight or bulk. A diamond-shaped gusset improves durability and comfort, which makes manufacturing more complex, but demonstrates how performance is prioritised over ease of production.

Unlike Henri-Lloyd’s offshore and ocean ranges, the women’s salopettes don’t have a dropseat. The rationale is that races in most competitive regattas last for less than an hour, with regular breaks between races, so the additional weight and complexity of a drop seat offers little benefit.

Dynamic male and female tees complement the outer shells. Made from UPF50 fabric with full raglan sleeve to reduce chafe and allow easy movement, the underarm and side panels feature a fine mesh type fabric to maximise airflow. The Dynamic range is designed primarily for high octane day racing, but its features also appeal to cruisers and offshore sailors – everyone from small keelboats to Cape 31s, TP52s and superyachts. The range choice means the owner/helm might opt for Dynamic Lite Shell jackets, with trimmers wearing the Dynamic Jacket and foredeck choosing the Smock or full Dry Top.

Collaboration

Colourways available in male and female sizes enable entire crews to wear coordinating gear which can be easily branded with the team or boat’s name. The kit’s ultra-light weight and compact packability means a complete wardrobe fits into just one small dry bag – a feature much appreciated by crews and skippers alike.

The story behind Dynamic is of collaboration: between textile engineers in Japan, Henri-Lloyd’s designers in the UK and Europe, and elite sailors whose feedback informed the shape of the final products.

Sustainability was a key feature in the development of the Dynamic range. The new Dri-Pro fabric is completely free of PFC and PFAS waterproofing chemicals known to be harmful to health and the environment.

The pioneering approach and huge development effort that created Dri Pro fabric and the Dynamic range hasn’t gone unnoticed. At the prestigious DAME Design Awards in Amsterdam, Dynamic received a Special Mention for its ‘desirability, usability and obvious step forward in sustainability’.

This new range raises the bar and sets new expectations in terms of the cutting-edge fabric technology and refined product design that Henri-Lloyd has combined to give unrivalled freedom of movement, allowing users to move without limits.