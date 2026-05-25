Grand Soleil’s new 52 Performance puts a fresh spin on a legendary yacht

A 1987 legend reborn: the Grand Soleil 52 pairs Frers’ legacy with modern Polli performance and Nauta style. Discover true luxury at speed.

In the pantheon of Grand Soleil yachts, the 52 drawn by German Frers and launched back in 1987, still looms large. Now this legend has been reborn for a new golden age of sailing, signed by the proven duo of Matteo Polli and Nauta Design. And just like its forebear, the new Grand Soleil 52 Performance looks destined to last.

The boat is clearly designed for passionate, competent sailors. It sets out to deliver fully on both comfort and performance – a feat that many claim but few achieve. Naval architecture from Matteo Polli delivers a fast, stable hull form on any point of sail, while the build team at Cantiere del Pardo has kept the boat’s displacement to a respectable 16.5t.

In pursuit of lighter weight, the interior bulkheads and cabinetry have been entirely built in foam sandwich panels, guaranteeing optimum strength and stiffness. You can even opt for textile lifelines, shaving off a few more kilograms and imparting high-octane looks to Nauta’s slick exterior lines.

Although it sits on the speedier side of Grand Soleil’s line-up, the new boat comes in two distinct variants. The Performance version is designed for ease of handling, with a carbon bowsprit, self-tacking jib and the mainsheet taken off a central block in the deck. Four winches are clustered around the aft end of the coaming in reach of the helmsperson.

On the Race version, you get a recessed mainsheet traveller on push-button controls, plus genoa sheet tracks and six winches, carefully positioned for optimum sail handling. The bowsprit is a full 90cm longer, for better setting of big reaching and downwind sails. This version is all about efficient manoeuvres and fluidity in race conditions.

Performance can be further enhanced by upgrading to the carbon mast and boom package. Both versions keep the cockpit free of ropes and sail controls, allowing guests and family to relax even during intensive bouts of racing. There’s also a choice of power package, with the standard 75hp Volvo Penta saildrive upgradeable to an 80hp Yanmar.

If the exterior of the boat is dedicated to the sleek pursuit of sailing pleasure, the interior is a warm, welcoming space that speaks more of relaxing among family and friends. Its heart is a large saloon filled with natural light and impeccably styled Italian upholstery arranged around the large folding table. The C-shaped galley is practical under way, but offers 172 litres of fridge and freezer space, plus plenty of storage. There is also a dedicated chart table against the forward bulkhead.

Three good sized cabins are all ensuite, with the pick naturally being the large master cabin in the bow. It has its own shower stall and plenty of storage space for longer voyages. A VIP cabin is positioned forward, with direct access from the saloon, with a third double cabin aft. The VIP can also be configured as a twin.

Anchored firmly in the middle of Grand Soleil’s Performance line (40-80ft), the new 52 makes a worthy successor to the legend that started in 1987. Fluid lines and careful rig design should make the boat fast and responsive to sail, while her looks should last every bit as well as her performance.

For more info check out www.grandsoleil.net