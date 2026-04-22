Going once, going twice… buy your dream boat at auction!

A dram of rare 1926 Macallan whisky, anyone? With one of just 40 bottles selling at auction recently for over £2m, it would set you back around £100,000. And you’d think twice about getting behind the wheel of a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO after it sold at auction for $70m. Luxury, rarity and high-profile auctions have always gone hand-in-glove

So, it may seem obvious that the sumptuous 41m ketch Surama – built by no less celebrated a yard than Royal Huisman in the Netherlands – is also due to be auctioned by specialist Boathouse Auctions in May. After all, when it comes to genuine sailing boats, there is little more luxurious than a Dutch-built yacht of this calibre, signed by illustrious designers including Ted Hood and Andrew Winch.

Well, you’d be wrong. Not about the luxury – that is evident for all to see. But about the auction route. Vanishingly few boats get sold this way, with many waiting years for an ironically illiquid market to finally cough up a committed buyer. Just as Surama set a high bar when she was built in 1997, so she is still shaking things up today by testing herself at auction.

Boathouse Auctions favours a simple process, starting on 7 May and running until 12 May, when Surama will belong to the highest bidder. The auction takes place in collaboration with Burgess, central agent for the sale of Surama, and is conducted entirely online for a global audience. Bidders just need to register in advance and pledge a deposit to demonstrate their seriousness.

What might surprise you more is the starting price. A million euros is objectively a lot of money, but for a yacht of this size and pedigree, it is an absolute song. In fact, Surama is valued at close to €5m, meaning that a savvy buyer could strike a very advantageous deal indeed.

It is not hard to see where that valuation comes from. Built in aluminium by one of the world’s premier sailing shipyards, the structure of the boat and its engineering are beyond reproach. What’s more, her very experienced build owner took exceptional care of her, with a far-reaching 2017 refit to keep her in top shape.

Ted Hood’s renowned abilities have resulted in a sweet, fair hull that permits exciting performance under sail and incredible stability and seaworthiness. Surama has put both elements to the test repeatedly as she carried her owner between the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, benefitting from the remarkable versatility of her ketch rig.

Andrew Winch took on the interior design, describing her as “a young boat for an owner who will always be young at heart”. He took a contemporary approach which looks every bit as relevant today as it did when the boat was first launched. Pale upholstery, headlining and panelling are enlivened with playful splashes of colour in the soft furnishings and offset by deep gloss mahogany cabinetry.

A palatial owner’s cabin runs the full beam of the boat aft, cleverly divided from its own private saloon by a glass bulkhead which can be covered by a blind for privacy. This underscores the family character of the boat, but also allows both spaces to make the most of the abundant natural light. Two further guest cabins, each including a Pullman berth, complete the accommodation for up to eight.

There is dining and lounging space in the large raised saloon, and more al fresco relaxing and entertaining in the cockpit, well shaded by the bimini. Further seating between the two helm stations gives a prime view of the sailing action, and there is another lounge area on the foredeck. Space for six crew ensures high levels of service and comfort are possible.

Surama is comfortably capable of hitting double digit speeds under sail, but she is also well equipped with twin 570hp engines. Under power alone, she has a transoceanic range of more than 4,000 nautical miles. The boat is currently lying in Bodrum, ready for a summer season in the Med. The pictures have to be seen to be believed – click onto www.boathouseauctions.com

Going once, going twice… Sold! To you, at the back, with ambitions of a world cruise in a truly luxurious ocean-going ketch!