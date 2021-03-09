Your chance to own Freset – the ultimate singlehanded day-sailer

Take custody of a little slice of boating history with the opportunity to purchase the ultimate 32ft day-sailer, designed especially for serial collector Jack Setton.

Freset is one-of-a-kind – a special commission for a man who has innovated in most areas of yachting, from racing to superyachts. Setton himself was minutely involved in the Germán Frers design, as he wanted a fast boat that could be sailed singlehanded.

Built in 2012 by Argentina’s M Boats, Freset has a top-notch lay-up in e-glass and epoxy with foam coring. The so-called cat rig is freestanding, with no need for stays and therefore no foresail. The carbon mast and boom carry a fully battened 45m2 square-head main from North Sails.

The efficient rig and lightweight construction allow Freset to reach exhilarating speeds with ease. Setton and Frers worked very closely to balance the rig and stub keel, to ensure the boat is easy to handle and feather-light on the helm.

She has an engine – a 13hp Volvo Penta D1 that can propel the boat at an easy 7 knots, while the saildrive and folding propeller minimise drag under sail. Instruments include a Garmin GPS Map 741 and autopilot.

Jack Setton wanted the boat to serve as a toy on board one of his larger motoryachts, so it has been maintained in absolutely A1 condition. Its dimensions and rig were in part determined by the need for quick and simple storage aboard. At 32ft LOA and 8ft in the beam, an intriguing characteristic of Freset is its ability to fit inside a standard 40ft shipping container.

Courtesy of a twin rudder configuration and centreboard keel, Freset draws a mere 90cm, and will sail very nicely without the board down. This means that she can be used for lake sailing and in shallow waters, anywhere in the world to which you can get a shipping container. She is a truly flexible day-sailer.

The cockpit is ample to accommodate a handful of guests for a comfortable sail. Below, the yacht is sparklingly clean, but spartan. There is plenty of space to store fenders, cushions and picnic paraphernalia.

She lies in Antibes and is VAT paid, awaiting the next chapter in her remarkable life.

Specification

Length overall: 9.76m (32ft)

Beam: 2.43m (8ft)

Draft: 0.90-1.62m (2ft 11in – 5ft 4in)

Displacement: 4,000kg (8818lbs)

Engine: Volvo Penta D1-13hp

Builder: M Boats

Designer: Germán Frers

Price: €159,000 (VAT paid)

Contact

+49 (0) 471 30 88 11-0 / broker@judel-vrolijk.com / www.judel-vrolijk.com

+33 (0)4 67 66 39 93 / info@bernard-gallay.com / www.bernard-gallay.com