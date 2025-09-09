Contest Yachts’ five-star line-up for the three premier autumn shows

Sponsor Content created with Contest Yachts

Contest Yachts, long celebrated for its deep family values and hands-on craftsmanship, will have a compelling presence at this autumn’s boat shows across Europe and the USA.

The Dutch semi-custom yard will bring four of its most storied models to three key boat shows. At the Cannes Yachting Festival, visitors will find the European Yacht of the Year 2025-winning Contest 63CS, alongside smaller sister and equally intriguing Contest 49CS. In Southampton, the multi-awarded Contest 55CS returns, while across the Atlantic at the Annapolis Sailboat Show, the Contest 50CS makes its US debut while participating in the Cruising World Boat of the Year 2026 programme which is judged during the show.

Cannes Yachting Festival: Contest 63CS & 49CS

From superyacht ideals to family cruising

At this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival (9-14 September), Contest Yachts’ headline model will be the Contest 63CS, which since announced as the winner of the European Yacht of the Year 2025 – luxury category, continues to draw consistent media praise. Designed by judel/vrolijk & co with interiors by superyacht stars Wetzels Brown, the 19-metre luxury cruiser clearly impressed the award judges. Features that particularly stood out included this yacht’s innovative, transformable aft social deck and the pair of mirror-image VIP guest suites forward of the saloon. This is a very unusual layout at this length and one that sets the yacht apart.

The design’s performance and bluewater pedigree have also been widely praised. Reviewers highlight the 63CS’s ease of handling and effortless performance in even the lightest winds, supported by high-spec systems including electric winches and hydraulic furlers. Below decks, the tranquil ambiance is a hallmark of a Contest yacht, while expansive coachroof glazing delivers superb natural light. As one reviewer put it, “Lusso allo stato puro… naviga con una leggerezza che non fa pensare a un peso… pure luxury sailing with lightness that belies its weight”.

Yachting World’s test team also praised the yacht’s “superyacht-level finish” and smartly thought-through ergonomics revealed at the 63CS’s initial Cannes debut last year. This momentum is amplified by the yard’s rich heritage, as Yachting World’s test editor Toby Hodges observed, “Contest Yachts is one of the largest and oldest family-run yards in the world, and conducts the whole build process on site – a yard with a rich past and a promising future.”

Such words underscore that the 63CS isn’t just a design milestone – it is the culmination of 65 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and bluewater leadership.

Complementing the 63CS at Cannes will be the Contest 49CS, the yard’s first model in the 50-foot sector spinning the cabin arrangement to feature twin aft cabins and a forward owner’s suite, making it equally attractive for family voyaging or sailing with friends. A particular strength of the 49CS’s layout is that Contest has retained its hallmark dual-cockpit style with a spacious aft deck, generous lounging area, tender garage, and fold-down bathing platform – all while preserving the twin-helm’s secure position forward, a defining Contest trait.

Built with the same high-spec composite construction and Lloyd’s Register certification as its larger sister, the 49CS delivers exceptional volume and ergonomics for its class, a superb family cruiser with elegant detailing and serious performance credentials.

Southampton International Boat Show: Contest 55CS

Award winning design returns to UK waters

At the Southampton International Boat Show (19–28 September), Contest Yachts will present the Contest 55CS, a bluewater cruiser that has already earned significant accolades – including the European Yacht of the Year, and British Yachting Awards, again in the luxury performance category. At 17 metres, the 55CS offers the same power, performance, and build ethos synonymous with Contest’s evolved lineage.

Designed by judel/vrolijk & co and crafted to exacting Lloyd’s Register standards, the 55CS blends sumptuous styling, exceptional ergonomics, and robust sea-going ability. Inside, light-filled cabins with expansive hull windows and eyeline wraparound glazing are paired with Wetzels Brown’s thoughtful interior styling to deliver effective, practical opulence. The yacht also boasts intuitive control systems and meticulous soundproofing for a markedly quiet onboard experience, even under way. It’s a hallmark of the yard’s refinement: a delight below decks – restful, calm, with only the faint fizz of the passing seas.

Contest also emphasises owner operation as a cornerstone of its design. High-specification soft- and hard-ware run throughout, with powered systems at fingertip reach, retractable bow thrusters, self-furling gear, and automated conveniences all ensuring ease, confidence, and simplified maintenance. It makes for a superyacht-standard package, delivered in a size perfect for capable owner-sailors.

Annapolis Sailboat Show: USA Premiere of the Contest 50CS

A new generation dual centre cockpit contender

In the USA, the flagship arrival will be the Contest 50CS, making her American debut during the Annapolis Sailboat Show, where she’s also an invitee in the prestigious Cruising World Boat of the Year 2026 programme.

This latest-generation 50-footer revitalises the centre-cockpit concept with superyacht-inspired volume, assured performance – both upwind and downwind in all conditions, and with low angles of heel – and a remarkable ease of handling that allows even for confident single-handed sailing.

Judel/vrolijk’s modern hull form pairs with Wetzels Brown’s light-filled interiors, delivering a yacht that is as elegant as it is seaworthy. A generous aft master suite, a welcoming forward guest cabin, and the option of a third cabin reflect the yacht’s balance of luxury and practicality. On deck, twin helms, a clean walkthrough cockpit, protective curved-for-comfort coamings, and power-assisted sail handling all ensure safety and control. Below, carefully engineered composite structures and extensive noise-damping measures create a calm, near-silent motion under way.

Every element is conceived for long-range comfort and bluewater reliability, from the hydraulic transom platform to the neatly integrated stowage solutions throughout. The result is a contemporary cruiser that brings Contest’s hallmark craftsmanship and Lloyd’s Register-certified build quality to a size as manageable for a couple as it is welcoming for family and friends.

A rich past, a promising future

So, the Autumn 2025 Show Season sees Contest Yachts confidently presenting its latest models on the world stage, bringing together a fleet that bridges heritage with forward-looking design. The 63CS demonstrates the yard’s mastery of superyacht finish in a manageable length. The 49CS introduces a fresh family-friendly platform at the heart of the range. The 55CS continues to embody award-winning performance and practicality. And the 50CS, with its US premiere, signals Contest’s increasing presence in North America.

As Yachting World’s Toby Hodges observed when testing the 63CS: “Contest Yachts is a yard with a rich past and a promising future.” This autumn that future is firmly on display with a show line-up that promises to inspire sailors on both sides of the Atlantic.