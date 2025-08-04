Considering your first catamaran? Start here

You’ve honed your sailing skills, and now it’s time to elevate your cruising adventures to a new level with your own catamaran.

Imagine sailing gin-clear waters, waking up to panoramic ocean views, and having the freedom to explore some of the most stunning sailing destinations around the world. Whether you’re drawn to the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean or the varied landscapes of the Mediterranean, owning your own catamaran opens up the cruising lifestyle – sailing at your own pace, on your own itinerary…

With Dream Yacht stepping into the world of catamaran ownership doesn’t require years of offshore experience. Dream Yacht specialize in helping you find the right boat that fits your sailing aspirations — and selecting the ideal cruising grounds to match your level of expertise. Whether you’re planning relaxed coastal sails or island-hopping in exotic locations, Dream Yacht helps make these dreams a reality.

Why size and simplicity matter

For first-time catamaran owners, choosing a boat that’s manageable, user-friendly, and comfortable is essential. The right catamaran should inspire confidence and let you focus on the thrill of sailing rather than getting bogged down in complex systems.

We’ve curated our top picks for first-time catamaran owners — each offering the perfect balance of comfort, performance, and ease. Not only do each of these multihulls provide an exciting sailing experience, but they’re also the ideal choice to start your journey exploring some of the world’s most awe-inspiring cruising destinations.

Top picks for first-time catamaran buyers

Here are four models that Dream Yacht recommend as excellent choices for new catamaran owners:

Excess 11

Bali Catsmart

Fountaine Pajot 41

Lagoon 42

Here, we’ll explore why each of these models is perfect for taking your sailing to the next level as a first-time owner

Excess 11: Adventure awaits

The Excess 11 is designed for hands-on sailors who want a sporty, exhilarating experience. It’s a 37-foot catamaran that delivers exceptional sailing performance with a responsive helm and ample sail area for memorable, fast passagemaking.

Why it’s ideal for new owners:

The Excess 11 is the perfect introduction to catamaran ownership, with a modern design that offers up to four cabins, a sleek saloon, and an expansive cockpit for lounging. Equally suited to island hopping in the Mediterranean Balearics or the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, the Excess 11 is ideal for first-time buyers ready to embrace the sailing lifestyle.

Bali Catsmart: Compact comfort

The Bali Catsmart packs big potential into its 38-foot frame. This sailing catamaran is designed for ease and manoeuvrability, with a clever layout and a competitive price point — perfect for first-time owners.

Why it’s ideal for new owners:

Compact but spacious, the Bali Catsmart has everything you need for short or long getaways. Whether you’re docking in the vibrant harbors of Antigua or St. Barts, or exploring tranquil Greek Islands, its agile design and smart space usage make it easy to live aboard – and perfect for both experienced cruisers and those new to catamaran ownership.

Fountaine Pajot 41: Effortless elegance

The new Fountaine Pajot 41 is a sleek 12-meter cruising catamaran that blends performance with exceptional comfort. With its modern design and high-end finish, it’s perfect for those who want to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle on the water, whether exploring the tropical idylls of the Indian Ocean or enjoying a sun-drenched Mediterranean summer.

Why it’s ideal for new owners:

The Fountaine Pajot 41 offers four en-suite cabins, a spacious forward lounge, and a streamlined U-shaped galley, creating a harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. With ample space making it ideal for family sailing, cruising with friends, or even chartering, this boat is designed to take you to the world’s most desirable locations, like the pristine beaches of the Seychelles or the perfect trade-wind sailing conditions of the Caribbean.

Lagoon 42: Icon of modern sailing

The Lagoon 42 is one of the most popular catamarans worldwide, and for good reason. Known for its stylish proportions, ease of handling, and remarkable comfort, the Lagoon 42 is the perfect choice for those seeking a blend of luxury and adventure.

Why it’s ideal for new owners:

With four spacious en-suite cabins, a spacious saloon, and ample sunbathing areas, the Lagoon 42 blends sociable spaces with privacy. Its elevated helm position makes it a joy to sail, while generous foredeck and cockpit space allow you to enjoy the indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Why smaller often means smarter

While boat sizes have grown over the years, marina space has remained at a premium. A more compact catamaran allows you to enjoy greater maneuverability in tight harbors, easier control in close quarters, and greater accessibility to the hidden gems of secluded anchorages and perfect snorkelling spots — whether you’re in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, or the idyllic islands of the Indian Ocean.

Confidence under sail

With smaller, more manageable sail plans, reefing and sail handling become effortless. The Excess 11, Fountaine Pajot 41, Lagoon 42, and Bali Catsmart are all equipped with systems that make sailing easy, even when conditions change quickly. In all weathers, you’ll feel confident and in control.

Built for comfort and adventure

Each of these catamarans is equipped with everything you need for an unforgettable sailing experience. Large water and fuel tanks, air conditioning, generators, and watermakers ensure comfort even in the most remote locations. Whether you’re cruising in popular sailing areas or further off the beaten track, you’ll have everything you need to live in comfort and enjoy your idyllic surroundings

Layouts that fit your lifestyle

Excess 11: Spacious cockpit, L-shaped galley, four cabins, perfect for active sailing with comfort.

Bali Catsmart: Practical layout with four cabins, a forward-facing galley, and twin aft helms for easy handling.

Fountaine Pajot 41: A U-shaped galley, private cabins, and a forward lounge make it ideal for social sailing.

Lagoon 42: Iconic sunbathing areas, expansive saloon, and four en-suite cabins for the ultimate home from home.

Choose your dream destination

The world is your oyster, and with Dream Yacht, you have access to some of the most breathtaking sailing destinations around the globe. From the turquoise waters of the Caribbean’s Virgin Islands to the awe-inspiring Greek Isles, Dream Yacht offers you the chance to experience the sailing lifestyle to its fullest. These destinations aren’t just places on a map — they’re your playground, your retreat, your home on the water.

Ready to make it yours?

If you’re ready to begin your catamaran journey, Dream Yacht is here to help. With flexible ownership programs, expert guidance, and a wide range of top-tier destinations Dream Yacht helps you make your ownership dreams come true.

Join Dream Yacht’s next live webinar to learn more about catamaran ownership.