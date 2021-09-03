Cannes returns with a splash

Sun-drenched Cannes is set to be the first major European boat show to reopen for business this year, when it welcomes the public again from 7-12 September.

Against the elegant backdrop of the French Riviera, some of the biggest, most prestigious and innovative names in yachting will once again be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Visitors will be able to browse some 550 exhibitors and more than 600 boats on land and in the water.

As in 2019, the yachts will be split between two locations: the Vieux Port for motorboats of all descriptions, from 5m runabouts up to 50m superyachts.

Video images from 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival

For the first year ever, the Vieux Port will include a dedicated area for electric and hybrid vessels, and dedicated shore space for inboards and outboard motors.

Just a short hop away via a free water shuttle, Port Canto will showcase a plethora of sailing boats up to 30m LOA.

Port Canto is also the location for the yachting toys area, as well as around 50 brokerage and charter yachts starting at 22m LOA.

Multihulls are well represented at this year’s show, split between the motor and sailing areas. There is a dedicated powercat marina for the first time within the Vieux Port.

Underlining the breadth of the offer this year and the pent-up demand to get back into boat shows, there are an unprecedented 140 world premieres slated for the six-day event.

They run from luxury sloops and bluewater catamarans to high-end 37m motoryachts. Tenders and RIBs are also well represented at Cannes, with 48 brands exhibiting this year.

Another attraction is the new Innovation Space, created in partnership with Mer Angels and BNP Paribas Banque Privée. Here visitors can see breakthrough technologies – especially in the environmental sphere, that represent the future of yachting.

As ever, sea trials are available for many of the boats in the show. A new area has been specially reserved for this purpose in the Vieux Port.

Visitors can be sure of a safe visit, with stringent pandemic measures in place. Expect social distancing and 100% online ticketing (no box office at the entrance to the show).

You’ll also have to show a digital passe sanitaire showing proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery from Covid. Tickets start at €18.