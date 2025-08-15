Balance 580: Art and Fast Cruising Perfected

Over the past decade Balance Catamarans has carved out an enviable reputation for its range of fast yet sea kindly and extremely contemporary and comfortable cruising catamarans.

Balance’s latest model, the Balance 580, offers owners a step change in performance, space and ergonomic living. And it’s already an impressively well-proven design, with the first two boats that have been launched having already covered more than 12,000 miles of ocean sailing between them.

Windigo, the first of this new model to be launched, for example, left South Africa bound for the Chesapeake Bay in April this year. During the voyage she recorded boat speeds over 17 knots in only 15 knots of true wind.

In October, visitors to the Annapolis boat show will be able to talk with key Balance personnel and view this boat, which still looks like new after such a journey, underscoring the quality of the build process and fit out.

The second Balance 580 to leave the yard, Swann, enjoyed a successful 36- day and – 7,350- mile delivery to the south of France, via St Helena, Mindelo (Cape Verde) and Tangiers. She will be exhibited at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. This a perfect opportunity for serious buyers to take a hard look at a high-specification catamaran designed specifically for long-distance sailing after it has already covered a significant mileage.

The Balance 580 is a big, powerful catamaran that’s perfectly suited to three different types of owners. It’s an obvious choice for anyone seeking high-performance sailing – that includes of course, sailors from a racing background who are seeking maximum performance on the water and adventures cruising and exploring the world in a truly civilised environment.

In addition, this model is perfect for sociable couples who want to be able to accommodate and entertain large numbers of guests yet also be able to sail their yacht two-handed. This aspect also makes it perfect for family sailing, and there’s ample space on board for several generations.

Key features include a high-performance yet easily handled sail plan with three electric furling headsails, one of which is self-tacking. This enables push-button control of the sail plan; while ensuring there’s always a sail that’s an optimal size and shape for any given wind angle and wind speed. Equally, the mainsail is designed for easy slab reefing that can be effortlessly carried out by a single watch keeper.

A lightweight carbon-reinforced epoxy build and long, narrow hulls combine to create a catamaran that’s faster than its peers yet remains extremely comfortable under way.

Inside, the real-wood veneers over foam-cored furniture, combined with Italian contemporary interior styling and a seamless saloon-to-cockpit transition, create a uniquely elegant and practical living space.

Layouts range from three- to- five cabins and can therefore cater for a wide range of needs. The owner’s version devotes an entire hull to a king-size suite with dressing area and generous bathroom, while the opposite hull accommodates guests in comfort. There’s also a full-height workshop and storage area accessed via a dedicated deck hatch.

An optional hybrid propulsion system, developed with Integrel Solutions of Hayle, UK, includes powerful electric drives, twin diesel engines, and a 4.4kW solar array that, along with hydrogeneration, can handle most energy demands offshore. Massive battery capacity supports silent running and drastically cuts down the need for refueling stops.

Equally, the pivoting VersaHelm® gives the choice of full protection or excellent visibility when helming, while the A-frame mainsheet system gives safe and precise control of sail shape, while using robust components that are easily replaced anywhere in the world.

“The 580 is a true evolution of our yacht designs,” explains Balance Catamaran’s Director of South African Operations Dean Paarman. “It takes everything we have learned from the 526 over the years and crafts those learnings with a host of innovations to create a brand- new catamaran model that holds true to the Balance ethos and expands upon it dramatically.

“We are proud to have come this far in just over a decade of building our high-performance catamarans,” he adds, “producing boats of this high quality that match exactly what our brand name stands for: the balance between living comfortably and sailing very fast.”