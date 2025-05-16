Achieving Your Dream Sailing Lifestyle

Cruising aboard a premium yacht in stunning and exotic locations is a dream come true. Waking to breathtaking anchorages that most can only read about, before days spent exploring under sail: the cruising life is one many aspire to.

One way to achieve this dream sailing lifestyle is to become a charter yacht owner. If you have experienced a sailing charter holiday, you already understand the exhilarating feeling of freedom and adventure each time you slip the lines and set a course for an exciting new destination

As a Dream Yacht owner, you can treat family and friends to up to 12 charter weeks each year in a choice of 35 world-class cruising grounds. It’s the most cost-effective way to continue chartering year after year, while discovering the joys of yacht ownership and the sailing lifestyle as well as maximizing your opportunities to cruise in many of the world’s most desirable destinations.

With the right guidance and planning, it’s also easier and more attainable than you might imagine.

Benefits of Owning a Charter Yacht

Owning a charter yacht can provide you with a unique opportunity to combine your love of sailing with a potential source of income. By buying a yacht and chartering it to others through the Dream Yacht fleet, you can earn charter income to offset the costs of ownership.

With Dream Yacht’s yacht management programs you can become a yacht owner without the expense and stress of a traditional yacht purchase. When you buy a yacht and place it in the Dream Yacht fleet, all of the maintenance, insurance and dockage are managed for you. And revenue from the charter income helps to offset a significant portion of the yacht’s loan payments.

Dream Yacht seamlessly manages all of the marketing, bookings, finances and logistics for your charter yacht. Owners have access to the exclusive booking system for reserving charter weeks on their own yacht, or on similar yachts in other destinations around the world.

With Dream Yacht you can also rest assured that your investment is safe. As the world’s leading authority when it comes to yacht ownership, we’re solidly backed with ownership that includes Beneteau Group, one of the world’s largest boat builders.

Our Dream Yacht Ownership Programs

Dream Yacht offers three yacht ownership programs, giving differing options to meet the needs of potential owners, whether you prefer the consistent monthly income and peace of mind that comes with our Dream Guarantee program, a reduced buy-in cost with our Dream Partnership program, or the maximum returns on investment and potential tax benefits of our Dream Performance program.

With our popular Dream Guarantee program, you’ll receive a monthly income from charter rentals, and enjoy up to 12 weeks of sailing each year – you pay nothing for maintenance, insurance, and dockage! Invite your family and friends to join you on your sailing trips and feel the pride of ownership.

Your holidays become shared experiences and memories that last a lifetime. In fact, some owners say that introducing others to the world of sailing yacht charters is one of the more rewarding aspects of owning a yacht.

More yacht models. More destinations. More Choice.

Intrigued? If you love to sail, join our over 600 Dream Yacht owners around the world and discover why many owners choose to renew their charter management with us at the end of their program.

With Dream Yacht, you have can discover the benefit of more choice with over 60 yacht models from seven of the most well-known and respected yacht brands: including Lagoon, Bali, Fountaine Pajot, Excess, Beneteau, Jeanneau, and Dufour.

Our team of experienced Yacht Sales Consultants can help you find the yacht and charter management program to best fit your needs, and guide you from start to finish through the process of becoming a Dream Yacht Owner.

Get in touch by contacting contact@dreamyachtsales.com or visiting DreamYachtSales.com/gb