World Sailing launches online learning platform with free courses for sailing community

On 17 June 2025, World Sailing officially launched the World Sailing Academy, providing online training and educational resources to the global sailing community. The site offers a broad array of training resources for all members of the sailing community – from sailors and coaches to officials and administrators.

Among the core training offerings are free courses on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, as well as the fundamentals of race management, safeguarding in sport, and sailing-specific conditioning exercises.

The platform also offers resources and news on specific areas within the sailing world, including those focused on women in the sport, para-inclusive activities, sustainability, coaching, anti-doping, safeguarding, and support for race officials.

For more general or niche topics, there is a hub with links to YouTube webinars hosted by World Sailing on a range of other sailing topics, from the RYA’s children’s sailing and windsurfing programs to conservation within the America’s Cup.

The sign-up process is relatively straightforward, with World Sailing requesting that you complete this Google form so they can send a login link to your email. Once you set a password, you can access the academy and access courses from your dashboard.

World Sailing’s Head of International Development, Fiona Kidd, said, “The launch of the World Sailing Academy is a pivotal moment for our sport. The platform embodies our commitment to global growth and inclusivity, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their location, can enhance their knowledge, skills, and contribute to the advancement of sailing. The World Sailing Academy delivers flexible and accessible education, allowing users to learn at their own pace, any time, and anywhere.”

For sailors working remotely or relying on Starlink at sea to access the internet, the online platform offers an opportunity to connect with marine news and develop sailing skills.

Kidd continued, “It will be particularly vital for athletes and officials from developing sailing nations, offering them unprecedented access to high-quality training courses and resources while empowering our entire community and preparing them for the future of our sport.”

As the courses are free, some financial barriers to participating in the sport are removed. World Sailing believes that this will increase accessibility and create opportunities for individuals from more diverse backgrounds to become involved.

The World Sailing Academy’s four key features

World Sailing outlined that the academy has four main characteristics designed to provide the sailing community with access to relevant education.

These features are:

Self-paced learning to provide flexibility for diverse time zones and needs

Certification programs for recognising achievement and supporting career progression

Mobile-friendly access for convenience

Thorough resource hubs offering tools for learning

World Sailing provides guidance on which features could benefit different people in the sailing world. For example, they recommend that all those participating in World Sailing events take the Safeguarding in Sport course to ensure the well-being of those involved.

More courses in development

According to World Sailing, the academy ‘will evolve over the coming months with new courses and content being added and updated regularly.’ They go on to say that they will add more learning hubs supporting race officials, environmental sustainability, and youth development. As part of World Sailing’s Ready for the Future 2025-2029 strategy, the updates will aim to educate ‘both emerging sailing nations and experienced Member National Authorities’

Additionally, World Sailing states that they are developing other courses in key sporting areas to build confidence and strengthen capabilities. The organisation says these new resources will include detailed modules on Para Classification Fundamentals, Inclusive Coaching, pre-Technical Coaching Course requirements, and Event Accessibility Planning.

World Sailing said they are committed to keeping the academy ‘relevant, responsive, and inclusive’ by working with the community and experts across the sport.

