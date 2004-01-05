VDH 15 days ahead and in good form

Jean Luc van den Heede is continuing to increase his lead on Philippe Monnet's record-breaking time at this stage of his global challenge

Van den Heede, who’s sailing his 85ft aluminium cutter Adrien on a westabout solo non-stop global record attempt, is now 15 days ahead of Monnet after 58 days at sea and despite the inevitable tough Southern Ocean conditions, is in good form. Communications from the boat this morning shows although the low-pressure system didn’t generate winds in excess of 40kts, the sea conditions are currently extremely rough. Den Heede commented: “I had to slow down last night and this morning. Now, things are much easier to handle, and the forecast for the next four days seems to be fairly clement. Adrien reacted once again very well to the situation.

“I went and carried out a little inspection of the hull in the fore compartment, which is empty and which takes all the major shocks, when the boat bangs down and slams into the waves. Everything is fine and there is no sign of any fatigue. I’m really pleased about my choice of Pechiney aluminium for the hull and with the work done by the Gamelin yard.

I still think about losing my mast last year (I’ll soon be in that zone) and I don’t dare think what would have happened to a split deck.”

For van den Heede to break the current record of 151 days, 19 hours and 54 minutes, held by Philippe Monnet he will have to cross the Ushant finish line before 07hrs.16mins.01sec on 7 April 2003.