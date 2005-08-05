Tension builds after a hectic day afloat

Today's racing at Skandia Cowes Week has done nothing to lessen the tension at the top of the results tables

The results now coming in from a windy day’s racing at Skandia Cowes Week show some tight tussles at the top of the table. The breeze, which reached 23kts at times, veered from south-west to north-west as the day wore on, causing exciting conditions out on the water.

Flying FifteenMen Behaving Badly, mentioned earlier for their apparently impregnable position in the week’s results for the one-design, has been toppled into second place in their class byHoomaloo, throwing the White group leadership open to a challenge from Hunter 707Charlie Fish. Skipper Iain May said: “We had a tricky start, but managed to pull a big lead which gave us clean wind and meant we didn’t need to worry about the rest of the fleet behind. Normally we prefer light winds, but if today’s result moves us up the White group we’re not complaining.”

Patcheshas once again topped the IRC Class 0 table, while IRC Class 2 continues to be dominated by the Irish Corby 29Flying Glove. BothYes! Murphy & Nye(IRC Class 5) and Sigma 38The Projecthave held on to first place in their class results, causing no lessening of the tension at the head of the Black fleet. Adam Gosling, who skippersYes! Murphy & Nye, explained: “We didn’t have the best start – got buried a bit at the first mark, and we had a lot of trouble getting past a Bavaria Match 35. But in the end we came through and the results paid off.”

Meanwhile, a seven-second win on corrected time forBear of Britainin the IRM fleet will do no harm to their chances of walking off with fleet honours.