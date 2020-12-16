The latest model in build at Spirit Yachts, the Spirit 72DH is breaking new ground for this innovative East Coast UK yard in a number of areas

The Spirit 72DH will be configured to suit the owner’s specific requirements for fast cruising, racing and charter sailing in the Mediterranean.

A key request was for the displacement to be as light as possible, with the result this will be the first Spirit design with carbon used to reinforce the engineered timber/epoxy structure.

The laminated sipo mahogany ring frames are reinforced with carbon instead of stainless steel, while the veneered khaya hull planking has a layer of carbon applied on top of the timber for added stiffness.

A carbon-reinforced structure also links the keel, stainless steel chainplates and mast step. This will deliver the same strength as a stainless steel reinforcement cage, but with 800kg less weight, according to Spirit Yachts‘ managing director Nigel Stuart.

The sloop rig is configured for performance cruising and occasional racing, with carbon mast and boom by Hall Spars, rod rigging and electric Lewmar winches.

The cockpit has space for 10 people to socialise and there’s deck storage for watersports toys and a folding RIB.

In a step away from the Ipswich yard’s usual interior arrangements, the Spirit 72DH is the company’s first deckhouse model to eschew a mid-level seating/navigation area in the deckhouse in favour of a more open arrangement.

“The owner wanted to maximise the living area and introduce a more modern style, so we opened up the interior and let in extra natural light,” says the yard’s founder and chief designer Sean McMillan.

The result is an interior that’s much more open and contemporary than any other yacht Spirit has built to date.

A combination of large 360° windows, portholes in the topsides of the hull and a white finish on interior panelling to offset the sipo joinery is intended to create a bright and airy atmosphere below decks.

Spirit 72DH specification

LOA: 22.00m / 72ft 2in

LWL: 15.90m / 52ft 2in

Beam: 4.80m / 15ft 9in

Draught: 3.10m / 10ft 2in

Displacement: 23,000kg / 50,700lb