Solo round the world race in multihulls?

French race organisers are working on the 'ultimate' solo round the world race

Is the next logical ‘ultimate ocean race’ round the world not a monohull race but a solo multihull challenge?

That’s the thinking behind a bold proposal by Pen Duick, the company that organises the Route du Rhum and the Transat Jacques Vabre races. Pen Duick is working with the city of Brest on plans for a single-handed multihull round the world fleet race to begin on 30 December 2011. The working title for the race is ‘Ultime Challenge’.

The event would be open to catamarans or trimarans and, as with The Race in 2000, the idea is to offer a completely blank sheet to competitors in terms of boat size and sail area. In other words, race whatever you think you can handle.

