Ovni 650 first look: This new flagship looks ideal for long-distance cruising

The largest Ovni by far has been announced, and although precise specifications are yet to be released, the first details of the Ovni 650 are certainly eye-catching
This 65-footer incorporates many of the developments first seen on the Ovni 400 that was launched 18 months ago and reviewed in Yachting World earlier this year.
These include the inverted and rounded bow, which adds to form stability, increases interior space and, according to the builders, offers a comfortable motion at sea.
The chunky pilothouse provides great visibility and includes seating, the navstation and an inside steering position.
Unlike many decksaloon yachts it’s therefore designed for effective watchkeeping at sea in inclement weather.
At the same time, the 650 incorporates long-standing Ovni attributes, including rugged aluminium construction and a flat bottom thanks to the fully retractable lifting keel that will allow this big yacht to be beached.
To reinforce its abilities as a long distance cruiser it incorporates two 115hp engines.
Ovni 650 specifications
LOA: 21.0m / 68ft 11in
Beam: 5.90m / 19ft 4in
Displacement: 33,000kg / 72,752lb
Draught: 1.05m-3.90m / 3ft 5in-12ft 10in
Starting price: €2,000,000 (ex. VAT)