Musto sponsor National Opi champ

Hannah Mills, who has become the first girl to win the Optimist National Championships, is now also the youngest sailor to be sponsored by Musto...

Hannah Mills, who has become the first girl to win the Optimist National Championships, is now also the youngest sailor to be sponsored by Musto.

At just 14 years of age, Hannah Mills has already made quite a name for herself. Coming ninth in the Optimist World Championships in Texas was a very good result for the young sailor, who has since gone on to win the senior fleet at the Volvo Musto Optimist National Championships at Pwllheli.

Musto have a reputation for talent spotting, perhaps most notably supporting Ellen MacArthur on her round Britain attempt at the tender age of 18. With role models such as Ellen and Olympic Gold medallist Iain Percy, who also began his successful sailing career in Optimists, Hannah has her sights set on many more titles.