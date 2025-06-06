Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds new co-owners of Australia’s SailGP team

Hollywood takes to the water! Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have just been announced co-owners of Australia’s SailGP team in a 'landmark deal'.

With Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as its new co-owners and Australian underwear brand Bonds as a brand-spanking new sponsor, the Australian SailGP team is set to take centre stage.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds new co-owners

As co-owners, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will lead the freshly rebranded Bonds Flying Roos SailGP Team.

The announcement is already making headlines, but these seasoned showmen are no strangers to the limelight.

Or to cheeky marketing campaigns! They’ve collaborated on everything from movie to coffee to gin brands. Now, they’re spending millions to get into the sailing game.

In a joint statement, they’ve said, “We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure. Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our Bonds. No further questions.”

A warm welcome for Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

The Australian SailGP team, now the ‘Bonds Flying Roos,’ are taking their victories with them into a new chapter.

With celebrity ownership and a fresh rebrand powered by Aussie-made Bonds underwear, the Roos are hoping to capture fan engagement well beyond the docks with the aim of reaching fresh audiences outside the sailing community.

Driver and CEO Tom Slingsby says of the new additions: “[Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds] bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team. With Bonds joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the Bonds Flying Roos, we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

Bonds, a new sponsor #Madefordownunder

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds aren’t the only cheeky new addition to the Australian SailGP team. A new multi-year partnership with Aussie-made underwear brand Bonds marks the first time the Roos have had a Title Partner.

Previously, Bonds has sponsored another beloved Aussie icon, conservationist, TV presenter, and beloved Aussie icon Robert Irwin. They now bring their signature Aussie spirit to sailing.

Tanya Deans, President of Bonds Australia says, “We’re thrilled to join forces with such an iconic duo and an adrenaline-fueled sport ready for its moment in the spotlight. And how do you say no to Hugh Jackman? He’s Australian royalty! As we set sail on this new adventure, the Bonds Flying Roos have one less thing to worry about – we’ve got their backs (and bums) covered.”

But the SailGP team sure won’t be flying by the seat of their (Bonds) underpants. With three championships in four seasons, Australia has been dominating the SailGP scene.

An exciting new era for Australian sailing

Andy Thompson, SailGP Director said, “Today marks a landmark moment not just for the Australia SailGP Team, but for the trajectory of SailGP globally.” This exciting new partnership represents, “an extraordinary combination of global reach, vision, commercial nous and no doubt plenty of fun along the way too.”

The new Bonds Flying Roos SailGP Team will make their official debut at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7-8, where they will have the chance to defend their leading position.

With Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in their corner, the Australian SailGP team is sure to capture attention worldwide.

We can’t wait to see what hijinks the Roos and their new celebrity owners get up to!

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.