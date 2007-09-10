Best ever Little Britain Cup

Over £130,000 raised for charity during record-breaking Little Britain Challenge Cup 10/9/07

This year’s Little Britain Challenge Cup which took place last week in Cowes saw the highest number of entries since the competition’s inception in 1988. A total of 251 boats took part in the event, with over 3,000 people racing, raising in excess of £130,000 for some fantastic causes.

The overall winner of the Little Britain Challenge Cup 2007 was Amey Love Shack (Amy Plc) – taking the title for the second year running. The First Overall Cruising Yacht Tarkett Sommer Trophy was won by Mitie.

The LBCC is the largest annual construction industry yachting regatta in Europe. Attendance includes contractors, property developers, agents, architects, clients, engineers and trade contractors. 47 new companies joined this year’s event, which has become so well attended that all available berthing was taken over in Cowes Yacht Haven, Shepards Wharf Marina and Venture Quays in East Cowes to accommodate the number of boats required.

Speaking of the event, LBCC Chairman David Kong says: “Little Britain provides the construction industry with a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a first class yachting experience in a highly sociable environment. This year is no different, with the turnout exceeding anything we’ve seen in our 20-year history.

“As well as being a tremendous industry occasion, Little Britain enables us to raise substantial sums of money for our chosen sailing charities?”