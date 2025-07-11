Huge 50% savings on mega power station : Bluetti AC200L

I tested this Bluetti AC200L power station last year and it was absolutely brilliant. There's 50% off right now!

Prime Day Deal: Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station

The Bluetti AC200L is one of the most capable portable power stations available this year, and for Prime Day, it’s down to just $999, a big drop from its regular price of up to $1,999. Whether you’re living off-grid, travelling in a van, or want backup power at home, the AC200L is a serious solution built for demanding use.

Specifications

  • Battery capacity: 2,048 Wh (LiFePO₄, rated for over 3,000 cycles to 80 percent)
  • Inverter output: 2,400 watts continuous, 3,600 watts surge
  • Charging options:
    • 2,400 W AC charging (0 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes)
    • Solar input up to 1,200 W
  • Outputs:
    • 4 x 120 V AC outlets
    • 1 x 30 A TT-30 RV outlet
    • 1 x 12 V car socket
    • USB-A, USB-C (100 W), wireless charging pad
  • Weight: 28.4 kg (61.5 lbs)
  • UPS mode with 20 millisecond switchover
  • Modular compatibility with expansion batteries
  • Inverter efficiency around 93 percent
  • Low standby power draw (about 12 W)

How I Use the Bluetti AC200L

I’ve used the AC200L both on land and afloat, and it’s proven itself in all kinds of situations.

  • Home backup: It keeps lights, routers, and small appliances running quietly during outages.
  • Vanlife and RV: The 30 A plug and solar input make it ideal for mobile setups.
  • Camping and work: I’ve run laptops, drones, and even a microwave off it.

For more on how it performed in real-world testing, check out my hands-on review of the Bluetti AC200L on Motor Boat & Yachting.

