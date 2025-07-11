Huge 50% savings on mega power station : Bluetti AC200L

I tested this Bluetti AC200L power station last year and it was absolutely brilliant. There's 50% off right now!

Prime Day Deal: Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station

The Bluetti AC200L is one of the most capable portable power stations available this year, and for Prime Day, it’s down to just $999, a big drop from its regular price of up to $1,999. Whether you’re living off-grid, travelling in a van, or want backup power at home, the AC200L is a serious solution built for demanding use.

Specifications

Battery capacity: 2,048 Wh (LiFePO₄, rated for over 3,000 cycles to 80 percent)

Inverter output: 2,400 watts continuous, 3,600 watts surge

Charging options: 2,400 W AC charging (0 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes) Solar input up to 1,200 W

Outputs: 4 x 120 V AC outlets 1 x 30 A TT-30 RV outlet 1 x 12 V car socket USB-A, USB-C (100 W), wireless charging pad

Weight: 28.4 kg (61.5 lbs)

UPS mode with 20 millisecond switchover

Modular compatibility with expansion batteries

Inverter efficiency around 93 percent

Low standby power draw (about 12 W)

How I Use the Bluetti AC200L

I’ve used the AC200L both on land and afloat, and it’s proven itself in all kinds of situations.

Home backup : It keeps lights, routers, and small appliances running quietly during outages.

: It keeps lights, routers, and small appliances running quietly during outages. Vanlife and RV : The 30 A plug and solar input make it ideal for mobile setups.

: The 30 A plug and solar input make it ideal for mobile setups. Camping and work: I’ve run laptops, drones, and even a microwave off it.

For more on how it performed in real-world testing, check out my hands-on review of the Bluetti AC200L on Motor Boat & Yachting.

Buy it Now