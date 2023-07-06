How to follow the Rolex Fastnet Race 2023

For those not taking part in the Fastnet Race 2023 - an history 50th edition - here's everything you need to know to follow the race onshore and online

The Fastnet Race 2023 will be the 50th edition of the event and the event has once again attracted a significant number of entries. The Rolex Fastnet Race is one of the most famous ocean yacht races in the world, and completing it widely regarded as one of sailing’s crowning achievements.

Begun as a challenge between a handful of competing yachts in 1925, the Fastnet Race is run every two years by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC). The 600+ nautical mile course traditionally ran from Cowes on the Isle of Wight, west to the Fastnet Rock lighthouse off the south-west corner of Ireland before returning to finish off Plymouth.

The race is well know as a challenge just to complete and the 1979 Fastnet Race disaster remains at the forefront of the minds of many of those who compete. Not much has changed about the actual race course since that tragedy – though safety measures are now a lot tighter. However one big change was the announcement in early 2020 that the Rolex Fastnet Race would finish in Cherbourg, France instead of Plymouth in 2021 and 2023.

When is the Fastnet Race 2023?

The 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race starts on Saturday 22 July with the first start at 1300 BST.

For those wishing to follow the action from the start, there will be a livestream shown on the vvarious RORC channels.

The show will feature expert commentary from commentators on the Royal Yacht Squadron Platform for the start, along with on-the-water commentators and guests.

Live start coverage begins from the first class start at 1300 BST, until after the final start at 1520 BST.

Watch the Rolex Fastnet Race start

Race website: https://www.rolexfastnetrace.com/en

RORC YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/rorcracing

RORC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalOceanRacingClub

Where to watch the Fastnet Race 2023

The best vantage points of the start will be along Cowes Green and Egypt Esplanade. As the fleet funnels west out of the Solent there will be lots of chances to see the yachts from Yarmouth as well. From the mainland you can view the yachts on their outbound leg; the best places to watch are from Hurst Castle, Anvil Point, St Alban’s Head and Portland Bill.

Track the Rolex Fastnet Race Fleet

All yachts competing in the Fastnet Race are fitted with a YB Tracker so you can follow an individual boat, a class or the whole fleet. The race tracker will be up on the official site closer to start day: https://www.rolexfastnetrace.com/

Yachting World will also bring you all the latest news and views in the build up to the race and will be reporting throughout at our dedicated Fastnet Race homepage. We will also have several of the team on the ground and will be reporting both online and via video on our Yachting World Youtube channel and on Facebook and Instagram.

A list of competitors can be found at the RORC website.

