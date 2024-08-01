Olympic Sailing 2024: Highlights from Day Four in Marseille

The penultimate day of racing for the Men's Skiff and Women's skiff plus more windsurfing action from the Olympic Sailing at Paris 2024

The Olympic Sailing competition in Marseille continued to deliver excitement and drama as competitors battled challenging conditions ahead of the crucial Medal Races for the Men’s Skiff and Women’s Skiff, set to take place on Thursday 1 August 2024.

Men’s Skiff: Spanish Duo Hold Narrow Lead

Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel maintained their lead in the Men’s Skiff despite a challenging day that saw them finish outside the top five in all races. Nevertheless, their performance throughout the series secured them a five-point lead heading into Thursday’s Medal Race. Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove stayed in contention for gold, while New Zealand’s Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie held onto third place.

Botin expressed confidence and determination ahead of the final race, stating, “We have the tools to achieve it, so we are going to go all out. It will be the tightest Medal Race in the history of the 49er at the Games.” The top seven crews remain in contention, promising a thrilling conclusion.

Women’s Skiff: French Pair Regain Top Spot

Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France reclaimed the lead in the Women’s Skiff after a series of consistent finishes. The Dutch team of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, who had an off day, are close behind in second. Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler had a stellar day, winning the first two races and holding onto third overall.

Picon reflected on the day’s challenges, noting, “It was a critical day with the same unstable winds as yesterday. We can be proud of the reaction in the two next races.” With several teams still in contention for medals, the final race promises to be highly competitive.

Women’s Windsurfing: Wilson Extends Dominance

Emma Wilson of Great Britain extended her commanding lead in Women’s Olympic Windsurfing, winning three races after the Marathon Race was abandoned due to lack of wind. Wilson now sits 19 points ahead, with Israel’s Sharon Kantor as her closest rival and Italy’s Marta Maggetti maintaining third place.

Maggetti expressed a mix of exhaustion and focus, saying, “I’m happy and I’m staying focused. My results are pretty consistent, so I hope it stays like this.” With cumulative results determining the final standings, athletes will soon discard their worst finishes, adding another layer of strategy to the competition.

Men’s Windsurfing: Morris Climbs to the Top

Australia’s Grae Morris delivered his best performance so far, taking the lead in Men’s Windsurfing. With consistent top finishes, including a race win, Morris edged ahead of Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski. Israel’s Tom Reuveny remained in the top three despite mixed results.

Reuveny acknowledged the difficulties, stating, “It was not the best of days. Everyone had bad races, so it’s a hard fleet and everyone is sailing very well.” The competition remains open as sailors approach the final stages.

As the Olympic Sailing event heads into the decisive Medal Races, competitors are poised for an intense battle on the water, with medals and Olympic glory on the line.

